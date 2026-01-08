Caprinos Pizza posts 14 per cent like-for-like sales growth, outpaces takeaway sector

Highlights

Caprinos achieves 14 per cent like-for-like sales growth and 18 per cent topline growth, outperforming takeaway sector.

UK pizza chain founded by Gul Nawaz and Khalil Rehman opens 17 new stores, expands to Ireland.

Brand targets 20 new openings in 2026 and 200 UK stores by 2030 with European and Middle East expansion.

Caprinos Pizza, one of Britain's fastest-growing franchised pizza brands, has reported strong demand in 2025 with like-for-like sales up 14 per cent year-on-year, significantly outperforming the takeaway and fast food sector.

The chain, founded by Khalil Rehman and Gul Nawaz in 2014, now operates more than 120 stores across the UK, Ireland and Pakistan, serving over 10 million customers annually with pizzas, freshly prepared pasta, sides and desserts.

Building on years of rapid expansion, Caprinos delivered strong topline sales growth of 18 per cent alongside its 14 per cent like-for-like increase.

The brand was named Pizza Delivery Chain of the Year at the 2025 Pizza and Pasta Association Awards, outperforming market leaders.

During 2025, Caprinos opened 17 new stores across the UK, bringing its proposition to towns and cities where it previously had no presence.

The brand also launched into Ireland, opening its debut Dublin store in early 2025 and a second location in December.

Marketing and innovation

Strategic marketing investments have driven brand awareness, with Caprinos operating as shirt sponsor for EFL Championship side Oxford United and kit sponsor for Northamptonshire Cricket Club.

The brand has also launched multichannel campaigns blending digital media, traditional advertising and direct mail to drive first-time and repeat orders.

New product innovation proved a key driver of like-for-like sales growth.

During 2025, Caprinos extended its offering to include freshly prepared pasta and a broader range of chocolate dessert pizzas. New pizza flavours including Chorizo Legend and Hot Honey Pesto performed ahead of expectations.

Co-founders Gul Nawaz and Khalil Rehman told Hospitality and Catering News, "2025 has been a really important year for us at Caprinos.

We've doubled down on what makes us famous – unique and delicious flavour combinations at affordable prices – and taken our brand and marketing to new heights, winning important sector awards in the process."

They added "Our strong, double-digit like-for-like results show the strength and relevance of our proposition and a growing shift from consumers who are tired of the same old high-street names and looking for new flavours."

Caprinos aims to open 20 new stores in 2026, targeting 200 UK locations by 2030 alongside expansion into European and Middle Eastern markets.