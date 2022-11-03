‘Budding beauty queen’ Rasvinder Agalliu removed from Met force after turning home into cannabis farm

Rasvinder Agalliu (Photo: Facebook/rasvinder.agalliu)

By: Pramod Thomas

A ‘glamorous’ Met Police officer who wanted to be an actor has been removed from the service after police found narcotics, large amounts of cash and a cannabis farm at her London home, according to reports.

PC Rasvinder Agalliu based at the Central West Command Unit was dismissed on Tuesday (1) after a number of items were seized from her house including class A drugs, drugs paraphernalia, a large quantity of cash and a Metropolitan Police radio, the Met said in a statement.

Agalliu was also arrested on accusations of narcotics conspiracy, although she was subsequently cleared.

According to reports, she joined the force when she was just 17-years-old and had been an officer for nearly two decades.

A mother of three kids, Agalliu also worked as a fitness instructor. She aspired to become an actress, and regularly participated in beauty pageants.

“So just a little story about me. I have been a police officer for 17yrs get told your so Glamorous by colleagues to the point they make me feel I am should be doing more creative role,” her modelling profile says.

“I am a type of woman who likes taking pride in my appearance and putting my face on every morning which really motivates me for the day.”

The search was carried out by Met officers on 25 June 2020 at a former address of Agalliu. The officers also found body armour belonging to him, a set of handcuffs, items of uniform and a set of case papers and interview discs relating to his investigation of an offence. A large number of cannabis plants under cultivation were also found at the address.

A misconduct hearing found that she had breached the standards of professional behaviour.

After hearing all of the evidence the misconduct panel determined that Agalliu should be dismissed without notice.

Chief Superintendent Owain Richards of the Central West Command Unit said: “This officer’s actions were a gross breach of the trust afforded to them by the people of London.

“PC Agalliu has quite rightly been dismissed and there is no place in the Met for officers who behave in this way.

“We are determined to get rid of any officer who fails to meet our standards and ensure that they can never work in law enforcement again.”

Agalliu will now be added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing, and cannot be employed in any of the police forces.

In a recent report, a police watchdog claimed that hundreds, if not thousands, of corrupt officers could still be serving in England and Wales’ police forces.

The report, released by HMICFRS (His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services) stated it was “too easy” for officers to join several police forces across the UK, including the Met, and said some even had criminal convictions and links to organised crime.