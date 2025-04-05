Skip to content
British stocks fall in biggest one-day drop since 2020

London Stock Exchange

The FTSE 100 index dropped nearly 5 per cent, hitting its lowest level in more than three months. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 05, 2025
BRITISH stocks fell sharply on Friday as investors moved away from riskier assets following China’s announcement of new tariffs on US goods, raising concerns about a global economic slowdown.

The FTSE 100 index dropped nearly 5 per cent, hitting its lowest level in more than three months. It marked the index’s biggest single-day decline since March 2020, when global markets were hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The midcap FTMC index fell 4.4 per cent, closing at its lowest point in 16 months.

Both indexes recorded their steepest weekly losses in five years as investors pulled back from equities and turned to safe-haven assets such as government bonds.

China, currently facing 54 per cent tariffs on its exports to the United States, responded by imposing 34 per cent tariffs on all US goods starting April 10. The move escalated trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Trump’s new tariffs are "larger than expected" and the economic fallout including higher inflation and slower growth likely will be as well, in remarks that pointed to the potentially difficult set of decisions ahead for the central bank.

Britain was given the lowest tariff rate of 10 per cent in president Donald Trump’s announcement on Wednesday. However, officials noted that the UK remained exposed to global economic risks.

Prime minister Keir Starmer is expected to speak with other world leaders over the weekend about the changing "global economic landscape".

Only JD Sports Fashion ended the day higher on the FTSE 100, while all other stocks closed in the red.

The aerospace and defence sector saw the steepest decline, down 9 per cent.

Banking stocks also fell as investors worried about growth in the US and anticipated more rate cuts by central banks due to the tariffs. The banking sector dropped 6.3 per cent to a three-month low.

Mining stocks were also hit, with the index of precious metal miners down 8.5 per cent and industrial metal miners down 7.5 per cent. Gold prices declined nearly 2 per cent as traders sold off bullion amid the broader market drop.

Base metals declined as well, with copper set for its biggest daily fall since early 2020.

Oil and gas stocks fell 7.1 per cent as oil prices dropped almost 8 per cent.

Shell was the biggest drag on the FTSE 100, with its shares falling nearly 7 per cent.

BP declined 7.4 per cent following an announcement that Chair Helge Lund plans to step down "likely during 2026," amid pressure from activist hedge fund Elliott for further changes at the company.

On the data front, the US Labor Department reported stronger-than-expected job gains in March. However, the new tariffs could impact the labour market if business sentiment weakens.

In the UK, the construction sector saw a sharp contraction last month, with civil engineering activity falling at the fastest pace since 2020.

(With inputs from Reuters)

TCS-Reuters

TCS has denied all allegations. (Photo: Reuters)

TCS denies age and nationality bias in UK redundancy case

A UK employment tribunal has heard claims that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) unfairly targeted older, non-Indian nationals during a redundancy programme in 2023.

According to The Guardian, three former employees allege that TCS, a Mumbai-based IT outsourcing firm, discriminated against them on grounds of age and nationality as part of a restructuring process.

Report exposes finance industry's failure to promote women

The slow progress was attributed to restructuring, low turnover in senior management and hiring freezes. (Photo: Getty Images)

Report exposes finance industry's failure to promote women

FINANCIAL INDUSTRY in the country has made little progress in recruiting more women to top positions, a new report from the finance ministry said on Thursday (3), a pace of change the head of British insurer Aviva called "unacceptable".

Further progress may be harder as financial firms and other companies try to balance promises they have made with US president Donald Trump's drive to crack down on diversity and inclusion-related goals.

JLR-Tata-Getty

The automotive sector is among the hardest hit. British-made vehicles, which generated £9 bn in exports to the US last year, are now subject to a 25 per cent tariff. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Trump’s tariffs impact UK auto, food, steel and defence exports

BRITISH exports to the US worth over £182 billion annually are now subject to new tariffs under policies announced by Donald Trump.

Most goods will face a 10 per cent tariff, with certain items subject to higher rates and some exemptions.

Top court reviews car loans as banks brace for major payouts

Many drivers took out loans unaware of the financial terms involved

Top court reviews car loans as banks brace for major payouts

THE UK’s highest court on Tuesday (1) began a hearing to determine whether controversial car loans were unlawful, in a case that could cost banks billions of pounds in compensation.

Banks are appealing a landmark ruling by a court of appeal in November that deemed it unlawful for car dealers to receive a commission on loans without sufficiently informing borrowers.

India jewellery

The US accounts for nearly £7.6 billion, or 30.4 per cent, of India’s annual gems and jewellery exports.(Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

India’s jewellery exports face decline as US tariffs hit

INDIA’s £24 billion gems and jewellery industry is preparing for a sharp decline in exports as the US imposes a 26 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

Industry officials said this would significantly affect sales to the US, India’s largest jewellery market.

