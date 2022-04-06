Website Logo
  • Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

HEADLINE STORY

British lawyer, son killed in Australia landslide

Mehraab Nazir (@WATSON FARLEY & WILLIAMS)

By: Pramod Thomas

A British lawyer and his nine-year-old son were killed in a landslide while hiking in the Blue Mountains, Australia, media reports said.

Mehraab Nazir, 49, and his family were on a trip to Sydney from their home base in Singapore. They moved from London more than 10 years ago, reports added. The tragic landslide on Monday (4) came after a week of torrential rainfall in the area.

Nazir’s wife Anastasia, 40, 14-year-old son and 15-year-old daughter were rescued from the scene. According to reports, the two teenagers have been reunited with their godmother while their mother remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Reports highlighted that the 15-year-old daughter escaped the landslide physically unscathed and raised the alarm in a frantic call to emergency services at around 1.30pm. Hailed as a ‘hero’, she walked from the scene with the help of emergency crews, which involved trekking for an hour-and-a-half along the hiking track.

After the bodies of Nazir and his son were removed from the area on Tuesday (5), the New South Wales Department of Environment and Heritage announced a “comprehensive review” into what happened would take place.

Nazir was a partner in law firm Watson Farley & Williams. He was specialised in complex cross-border finance transactions with a particular focus on the transportation and energy sectors.

Some of Nazir’s relatives have already arrived in Sydney while others are still making the trip.

The family are part of the Zoroastrian religion, one of the world’s oldest faiths which is based in Iran and follows the teachings of the ancient prophet Zoroaster.

A member of the religious community said they’re mourning such a ‘tragic loss’.

While we all still come to terms with this immense tragedy, the outpour and generosity of our community is very heart-warming,” said a spokesman from the Australian Zoroastrian Association. “There is much grief among both the London and Sydney Zoroastrian community for this family tragedy.”

British High Commissioner to Australia Vicki Treadell issued a statement early on Wednesday (6) confirming she is assisting the family.

Media reports said that the family were permitted to use the advanced Wentworth Pass track, famous for its stunning waterfall views and valley lookouts, despite weeks of wild weather making the area dangerous for hikers.

Authorities are still working to determine whether the landslide fell on the group while they were walking along a bush track, or if they were trekking along the cliff face that fell. Police crews returned to the scene early on Tuesday morning to recover the bodies of the victims, reports further said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
No-trust motion: Verdict on Imran Khan’s actions likely tomorrow
HEADLINE STORY
Kamlesh Patel: Yorkshire aspires to be a “beacon of hope” for diversity
News
Pakistan president wants election date set as political crisis continues
News
Rishi Sunak and wife donate more than £100,000 to Winchester College
INDIA
India condemns killings in Ukraine’s Bucha in apparent hardening of stance
News
NHS starts vaccinating children aged 5 to 11
News
Pakistan court adjourns no-trust vote hearing
News
Johnson likely to visit India by month end
News
UK launches Vitamin D review for south Asians
News
Pakistan’s top court resumes hearing on prime minister Khan’s bid to stay on
News
Imran Khan nominates former chief justice as Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister
News
Sri Lanka crisis: Rajapaksa offers to share power after ministers quit en masse
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Dbay Advisors outbids founders for CareTech buyout
India’s Clean Slate becomes Headingley’s new principal sponsor
Ugandan Asian anniversary: Public art to be installed in Leicester
No-trust motion: Verdict on Imran Khan’s actions likely tomorrow
Mayor Khan looks forward to interfaith iftars
British lawyer, son killed in Australia landslide