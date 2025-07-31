Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

10 emoji rules you need to know to keep up with Gen Z

Gen Z is rewriting the emoji rulebook—should you adjust your own digital habits?

Gen Z’

Tone, clarity, and intention matter more than following trends

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 31, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Gen Z views several common emojis as outdated, overused, or passive-aggressive
  • Emojis like 👍, ❤️, and 😂 are still widely used, but may carry unintended tones
  • Cultural and generational context matters, especially in British Asian households
  • Alternatives like 💀, 🙌 and 🥲 are gaining popularity among younger users
  • Tone, clarity, and intention matter more than following trends


Emojis have long been a quick way to express tone, mood, and personality. But with each generation, interpretations change. Gen Z—roughly defined as those born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s—are now driving new emoji norms, and some symbols once considered friendly or expressive are now seen as outdated or awkward.

For British Asians and Indians navigating multi-generational WhatsApp groups, family chats, or workplace conversations, knowing how emojis are perceived can help avoid crossed wires. Here are 10 emojis that Gen Z reportedly considers out of fashion—and why they matter.

1. 👍 Thumbs-Up

Although intended to signal approval, Gen Z often sees this emoji as blunt or dismissive in casual chats. In workplace settings, it may come across as cold or overly formal—especially if sent alone.

2. ❤️ Red Heart

Once a universal symbol of love or support, the red heart can feel generic or overused to younger users. Alternatives like 💖 (sparkling heart) or 🥲 (bittersweet smile) are considered more expressive.

3. 😂 Face with Tears of Joy

This emoji was Oxford Dictionaries’ Word of the Year in 2015, but many Gen Z users now associate it with millennial humour. It’s often replaced with 💀 (skull emoji), used to express “dead from laughter”.

4. 😭 Loudly Crying Face

While still widely used, this emoji has lost its emotional weight for many younger users. It’s often employed ironically or exaggeratedly, which may confuse recipients expecting sincerity.

5. 😊 Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes

Though meant to be friendly, Gen Z sometimes reads this emoji as passive-aggressive—particularly if it’s used in awkward or emotionally charged conversations.

6. 👌 OK Hand

Previously a sign of agreement or reassurance, this emoji has become less popular due to its dated tone. It’s now less common in everyday digital conversations.

7. 🙈 Monkey Covering Eyes

Once used to express embarrassment or playfulness, this emoji can come across as childish. Gen Z tends to prefer more direct or sincere expressions.

8. 👏 Clapping Hands

Often used for emphasis or celebration, it may now feel performative—especially when used between words for dramatic effect .

9. 😬 Grimacing Face

This emoji is sometimes misunderstood, with younger users finding it inauthentic or awkward. It’s fallen out of favour in favour of emojis that express clearer emotions.

10. ✔️ Check Mark

This emoji is still common in formal or list-based messages, but in casual texts it can appear impersonal. Gen Z often opts for typed responses like “noted” or “done” instead.

Cultural context matters

In British Asian households, emojis are often used across generations—from grandparents to teens. The thumbs-up or red heart, for instance, may still be seen as polite or affectionate by older relatives. Similarly, symbols like 🙏 or 🧡 are frequently used to convey blessings, gratitude, or family warmth.

There’s no need to stop using these emojis entirely—but awareness of how different age groups interpret them can help avoid miscommunication, particularly in professional or cross-generational chats.

For British Asians and Indians navigating multiple social circles—family, professional, or peer-based—it’s helpful to consider how emojis might be received. Gen Z isn’t cancelling emojis entirely, but rather reinterpreting their meaning.

The key is simple: choose emojis that match the tone of the message, the relationship you have with the person, and the context of the conversation. After all, communication—emoji or otherwise—should feel genuine.

british asiansculturesocial mediaemotionsgen z

Related News

Scotch whisky
Business

Scotch whisky industry urge tax relief to benefit from India FTA

Shahid Kapoor
Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor 'plays' cricket at Lord’s giving fans a rare glimpse of his off-screen passion

More For You

Mental illness lies at heart of Reeta Chakrabarti's debut novel

Reeta Chakrabarti with her ACTA trophy for Best Presenter

Mental illness lies at heart of Reeta Chakrabarti's debut novel

REETA CHAKRABARTI is wonderfully eloquent when talking to Eastern Eye about her debut novel, Finding Belle, which she says has been “inspired” by Charlotte Brontë’s Jane Eyre “rather than a retelling of the classic published in 1847”.

To most people in Britain – and indeed across the world – Reeta is the calm, authoritative, reassuring presence on the BBC, which she joined in 1994. Indeed, in March this year she was named “Best Presenter” in Eastern Eye’s Arts, Culture & Theatre Awards (ACTA). After speaking to Eastern Eye last Tuesday (15), she headed back to Broadcasting House to front the BBC’s flagship News at Ten as chief presenter.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rare Salvador Dali artwork

The piece, Vecchio Sultano, is part of a rare series linked to The Arabian Nights

Cheffins Auctioneers

Rare Salvador Dali artwork found in £150 house clearance buy expected to fetch £30,000

Highlights

  • Original Salvador Dali painting found at a house clearance sale in Cambridge.
  • Bought for £150, now expected to fetch £20,000–£30,000 at auction.
  • The piece, Vecchio Sultano, is part of a rare series linked to The Arabian Nights.
  • Confirmed authentic by Dali expert Nicolas Descharnes.
  • Auction to be held by Cheffins on 23 October.

Dali original rediscovered in Cambridge sale

A painting by Salvador Dali, bought for just £150 at a house clearance sale, has been authenticated as an original work by the surrealist master and is expected to sell for up to £30,000 at auction.

The artwork, titled Vecchio Sultano, is a mixed media piece featuring watercolour and felt-tip pen. It was acquired in 2023 by an art dealer who later discovered it had been fully attributed to Dali when previously offered at Sotheby’s in the 1990s.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tom Lehrer

Lehrer was drawn to both music and mathematics from an early age

Redfems

Tom Lehrer, cult musical satirist and maths professor, dies in Cambridge aged 97

Highlights

  • Tom Lehrer, known for his sharp musical satire and career as a mathematician, has died at the age of 97.
  • He passed away at his home in Cambridge, Massachusetts; no cause of death has been disclosed.
  • Lehrer released multiple influential albums in the 1950s and 1960s and later wrote music for TV, including The Electric Company.
  • Despite critical acclaim, he retired from performance to focus on teaching mathematics.
  • In 2022, he released his entire catalogue into the public domain.

Tom Lehrer: A unique voice in satire and science

Tom Lehrer, the mathematician and musical satirist whose sharp humour and melodic wit shaped political comedy in mid-20th century America, has died aged 97. His death was confirmed by his friend David Herder, who said Lehrer died at his home in Cambridge, Massachusetts. No cause of death has been given.

Born on 9 April 1928 in New York City, Lehrer was drawn to both music and mathematics from an early age. He began studying classical piano at age seven and went on to enter Harvard University at just 15, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics in 1946.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shaan Sahota

Shaan Sahota

Shaan Sahota dissects messy truths of family in debut play

THEATRE can be a space to explore views that are too ugly or complicated to express in everyday life, an Asian debut playwright has said.

Doctor-turned-writer Shaan Sahota’s play, The Estate, for the National Theatre, is a family political drama that explores relationships.

Keep ReadingShow less
Fearless account of migrant women who built lives in UK

Nages Amirthananthar

Fearless account of migrant women who built lives in UK

AN ASIAN migrant who arrived in the UK without speaking a word of English has described her experience of assimilation in an award-winning documentary released last month.

Nages Amirthananthar, 83, features in Fearless, which tells the stories of six women who left their homes as young adults to build new lives in Britain.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us