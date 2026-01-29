British Asian Trust appoints Haider Choudrey as a fellow

Bestway Group chief executive joins Fellow group

Trust cites alignment on measurable social impact

Fellowship includes business and philanthropy leaders

The British Asian Trust has announced the appointment of Haider Zameer Choudrey as a Fellow, adding another senior business leader to its advisory and ambassadorial group.

Choudrey joins a cohort of Fellows that includes Manoj Badale, Aatif Hassan, Tom Singh and Chris Mathias. The Fellow group is made up of individuals from business and philanthropy who support the Trust’s work across South Asia.

Choudrey is the chief executive officer of Bestway Group and a trustee of the Bestway Foundation. Through the foundation, he has been involved in initiatives focused on education, health, poverty relief and community development, with an emphasis on measurable outcomes.

His philanthropic work reflects Bestway Group’s long-standing commitment to charitable giving, particularly in programmes aimed at long-term social and economic impact.

Choudrey studied at Eton College and the University of Cambridge and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He is known for combining structured business leadership with a focus on social responsibility.

Support for outcome-led giving

Commenting on the appointment, Choudrey reportedly said that meaningful change depends on partnerships built on trust, innovation and accountability, adding that the British Asian Trust reflects these principles, as quoted in a news report.

Hitan Mehta, chief executive of the British Asian Trust, said the organisation was pleased to welcome Choudrey as a Fellow, noting that his approach to philanthropy aligns closely with the Trust’s mission. He added that the Trust values Choudrey’s continued interest, alongside Bestway Group, in supporting its work, as quoted in a news report.

The appointment comes as the British Asian Trust continues to emphasise evidence-based programmes aimed at supporting vulnerable communities across South Asia.