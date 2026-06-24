British Asian residents oppose £500m Brick Lane data centre plan

Residents are opposing plans for a £500 million data centre at the Truman Brewery site.

Campaigners argue the land could deliver hundreds of much-needed homes instead.

The final decision now rests with Housing Secretary Steve Reed.

British Asian residents and community leaders in Tower Hamlets are stepping up their opposition to a proposed £500 million data centre development at Brick Lane, arguing that one of London's most recognisable Bangladeshi neighbourhoods needs affordable housing, not more digital infrastructure.

According to a report by The Telegraph, the row centres on plans by the Zeloof family, owners of the historic Truman Brewery estate, to replace a derelict building with a large data centre. While supporters argue the project would strengthen London's digital economy and support growing demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure, opponents say it comes at the expense of housing and community needs.

The dispute has become one of the most closely watched planning battles in east London, highlighting a broader question facing policymakers: should scarce urban land be used to house people or power data centres?

A community pushing back

The proposed development has already been rejected by Tower Hamlets Council, led by Mayor Lutfur Rahman, whose Aspire Party controls the borough. The project is now under review by central government, with Housing Secretary Steve Reed expected to make the final decision in August.

For many residents, the issue is simple. Tower Hamlets has more than 31,000 people on its housing waiting list, while campaigners argue the site could accommodate hundreds of homes if developed differently.

Lutfur Rahman reportedly told The Telegraph that building a data centre in one of London's most densely populated boroughs instead of housing would be a "scandal". He also raised concerns about the impact such a development could have on the character and vitality of the historic area.

Local businessman Jamal Khalique, whose family has run Taj Stores on Brick Lane since 1936, reportedly said the site could be used for social housing rather than a project driven primarily by commercial interests.

"Brick Lane is a very special place. It's got a lot of history – losing that character will hurt," he reportedly said, as quoted by The Telegraph.

Fears for Banglatown's future

Beyond housing, many campaigners fear the development could accelerate changes that have already transformed parts of east London.

Brick Lane has long been recognised as the heart of Britain's Bangladeshi community and remains home to restaurants, grocers, cultural institutions and businesses built by generations of British Asians.

Saif Osmani of the Bengali East End Heritage Society reportedly told The Telegraph that residents fear rising rents and increased commercialisation could place further pressure on independent businesses.

He reportedly described the proposal as part of a wider shift in which the City of London continues expanding eastwards into areas with deep cultural and community significance.

Campaigners argue that Banglatown has already experienced waves of redevelopment and gentrification, and they fear another major project could further dilute the area's identity.

Susanna Kow, a local resident involved in the campaign, reportedly said she had witnessed rapid changes in the area over the past decade and warned that preserving Brick Lane's unique character was becoming increasingly important.

Supporters of the project argue the site is well positioned to support London's growing digital infrastructure needs. Industry body TechUK estimates the sector contributes nearly £5 billion annually to the UK economy and supports more than 43,000 jobs.

However, opponents point out that planning documents indicate the proposed data centre would employ only around 20 people once operational.

For many residents, that comparison strengthens the case for housing.

Puru Miah, a former councillor and long-time local resident, reportedly told The Telegraph that the best use of scarce inner-city land was to house people rather than build infrastructure that offered limited direct benefits to the community.

As ministers weigh up the final decision, residents say the outcome will determine more than the future of a single building. For many in Banglatown, it is being viewed as a test of whether community heritage and housing needs can still compete with London's growing appetite for technology infrastructure.