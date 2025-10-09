British Airways, IndiGo to expand India-UK air services

Skip to content
Reuters
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraOct 09, 2025
BRITISH Airways and IndiGo have announced plans to increase air connectivity between India and the UK, with both airlines set to add more flights in the coming months.

British Airways said it will start an additional flight connecting London and Delhi in 2026 as part of its efforts to enhance air links between the two countries.

The airline, which has been operating in India for over 100 years, made the announcement on Wednesday as prime minister Keir Starmer leads the ‘Britain Means Business’ trade mission to India.

The visit to Mumbai follows the signing of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries in July.

Meanwhile, IndiGo said it will increase its services to the UK with more flights to Manchester.

The airline, which launched its long-haul operations with the Mumbai-Manchester route on July 1, will begin flights between Delhi and Manchester from November 15.

“Responding to strong booking momentum, IndiGo will now further enhance its Winter capacity to Manchester, with the Delhi-Manchester-Delhi service going from 4x to 5x weekly starting 15 November 2025, and the frequency on the Mumbai-Manchester-Mumbai route increasing from 3x to 4x weekly from 17 November 2025,” the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies)

