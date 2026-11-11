Where do people feel happiest in Britain? One London borough has reclaimed the top spot

Richmond upon Thames returns to the top after finishing second in 2025

Harrogate and Cirencester take second and third places in the national rankings

Four-fifths of survey respondents say they are happy with where they live

Richmond upon Thames has reclaimed the title after previously topping the index in 2023 and finishing second last year. Its combination of riverside walks, green spaces and access to central London appears to be a major part of its appeal.

But happiness comes with a substantial property price tag. Rightmove puts the average asking price for a home in the borough at £1,021,256, while average monthly rent stands at £3,298.

The 15th annual Happy at Home Index gathered responses from more than 24,000 people across 221 locations in Britain. Participants were asked about their happiness with where they live and factors including access to nature, local services, shops and restaurants, employment opportunities and pride in their neighbourhood.

Richmond scored particularly highly across several of these measures. Residents have access to Richmond Park, the Thames riverside and local independent shops, while the borough also offers transport connections to central London.

Mayor of Richmond upon Thames, councillor Nancy Baldwin, said: “This recognition is especially meaningful because residents highlighted their pride in the local area, our beautiful parks and green spaces, and the local services they rely on every day.

“Above all, it is our people and communities that make Richmond special.”

Which other places made the happiest places list?

Harrogate in North Yorkshire secured second place, followed by Cirencester in Gloucestershire. Both locations performed strongly on access to nature and green spaces.

Monmouth was the highest-ranked location in Wales, finishing fourth nationally, while Kirkcaldy took the top position in Scotland. Skipton, last year's winner, dropped to seventh but remained in the top 10.

The national top 10 also included Hove in fifth place, Chorley in sixth, Llandrindod Wells in eighth, Horsham in ninth and Hexham in tenth.

London had two other boroughs in the national top 20. Kensington and Chelsea ranked 12th, while Kingston upon Thames came 13th. Westminster was 41st and Wandsworth 53rd.

At the other end of the London rankings, Barking and Dagenham was the lowest-placed borough, coming 221st nationally. Lewisham, Havering, Harrow and Croydon completed the bottom five in the capital.

Across Britain, 81 per cent of survey participants said they were happy with where they lived. However, the results should be read with some caution. Participants were invited to take part through emails from Rightmove's database, making the survey self-selecting rather than a representative poll of the entire population.

What makes a place a happy home?

Rightmove property expert Colleen Babcock said the results highlighted the appeal of places that combine access to nature with the convenience of everyday services.

“Richmond stands out for offering a combination many people value: easy access to nature and green spaces, without having to give up local services, places to eat and shop, or employment opportunities,” she said.

She added that even people who would ideally choose a rural setting continued to value amenities, parks and public transport.

“This year's results suggest that the places people rate most highly aren't simply urban or rural, but often bring together some of the best elements of both.”

The findings suggest that proximity to green spaces alone is not enough to define a desirable place to live. Access to jobs, shops, restaurants and essential services also matters, alongside the sense of belonging residents feel within their communities.

Richmond may have secured the top spot, but its million-pound average asking price also highlights the gap between a location's appeal and what many households can afford. The results offer a reminder that a high property price does not automatically translate into a happier life, and that the right balance of affordability, convenience and community will look different for different people.