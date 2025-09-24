Skip to content
Bradford schools aim for world records with BBC Children in Need event

The City of Culture 2025 event will unite pupils, choirs, and teachers in mass percussion sessions supporting disadvantaged children.

Bradford schools

The Bantam of the Opera choir at King's Cross London

BBC Screengrab
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 24, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Thousands of pupils will attempt the ‘Largest Air-Drumming Session’ and ‘Largest Body Percussion Lesson’.
  • The event on 11 November is a centrepiece of Bradford's UK City of Culture 2025 celebrations.
  • It partners Bradford Music & Arts Service with the BBC Radio Leeds choir, Bantam of the Opera.
  • The record attempt doubles as a fundraiser for the BBC Children in Need appeal.

Schools across Bradford are preparing for a monumental session with a purpose. On 11 November, thousands of children will converge at the Bradford Live venue to attempt two official Guinness World Records. The event, aiming for the largest air-drumming session and largest body percussion lesson, is a flagship project for the city's cultural programme. This ambitious endeavour also serves as a major fundraiser for BBC Children in Need, highlighting the Bradford City of Culture year's focus on youth and music.

The two records chosen are all about inclusive participation. The ‘Largest Air-Drumming Session’ requires participants to mimic drumming motions in unison for a sustained period. The ‘Largest Body Percussion Lesson’ involves a structured class where students use clapping, stomping, and thigh-slapping to create rhythm. Guinness World Records has strict guidelines, meaning every participant must be registered and the attempts closely monitored. It’s not just about making noise, but about precision and scale.

Bradford schools The Bantam of the Opera choir at King's Cross London BBC Screengrab


How is the event linked to BBC Children in Need?

The connection is fundamental. The annual BBC Children in Need appeal show airs on 14 November, and this record attempt on the 11th is designed to kickstart local fundraising efforts. Schools involved are encouraged to run their own sponsored activities around the theme "Challenge Yourself." Money raised will support the charity’s work with disadvantaged children across the UK. So, while the kids are focused on making history, their efforts will directly contribute to a well-known national cause.

Who is behind the organisation of the record attempts?

Pulling this off is a collaboration between the Bradford Music & Arts Service and the BBC Radio Leeds community choir, Bantam of the Opera. Adding expert credibility is Tim Brain, a world-record holder himself from 2023 for the largest recyclable instrument percussion ensemble. He’ll be leading the children on the day. Bradford Council sees this as a major event, showcasing the city's investment in youth arts. Councillor Sue Duffy called it a "joyful opportunity" for children to make history in the newly restored Bradford Live venue.

What is the long-term impact on music education in Bradford?

Beyond the single day, the project has a legacy component. The Bantam of the Opera choir is launching an outreach programme in partnership with the Priestley Academy Trust, which serves some of Bradford's most deprived areas. Tom Fay, a Learning Officer at the trust, noted that while children have a deep love for music, many have limited exposure at home, making school-based programmes vital for emotional well-being and community spirit.

airdrumming sessionbbc children in need 2025bradford city of culture 2025music education ukbradford schools guinness world records

