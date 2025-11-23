Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Boris Johnson slams Covid inquiry as "hopelessly incoherent"

Former leader stands by government decisions despite report finding response came "too late"

Boris Johnson slams Covid inquiry as "hopelessly incoherent"

Boris Johnson leaves the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, in west London, on October 21, 2025, after giving evidence. (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasNov 23, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

FORMER prime minister Boris Johnson slammed an inquiry report critical of his government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic as "hopelessly incoherent" in a social media post on Saturday (22).

"More than three years after the end of the pandemic, they are still wrangling about what went wrong," Johnson, 61, also wrote in an article for the Daily Mail, days after the inquiry slammed his government for its "chaotic" response to the global pandemic costing thousands of lives.

The inquiry led by retired senior judge Heather Hallett said Johnson's government "lacked" urgency in the early days of the health emergency, and that the first national lockdown came "too late".

The UK, which went into lockdown later than most other European countries, suffered one of the worst Covid-19 death tolls in Europe, recording more than 128,500 fatalities by mid-July 2021.

UK families who lost their loved ones during the pandemic on Friday (21) called for all privileges given to Johnson as a former prime minister to be removed.

Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK accused Johnson of "one of the gravest betrayals of the British public in modern history".

"I repeat that I remain full of regret for the things the government I led got wrong and full of sympathy for all those who suffered -- whether from the disease or from the steps we took to protect the population," Johnson wrote in the article published late Friday.

"All I can say is that everyone involved was doing our level best, under pretty difficult circumstances, to get it right and to save lives," added Johnson, who commissioned the independent inquiry in 2021 when he was still leader.

However, he criticised the second report published by the inquiry on Thursday (20) as "muddled" and "incoherent", including for its position on lockdowns as being both devastating and necessary.

He also said it "failed" to answer two questions about the pandemic: "where did the virus come from -- and were the lockdowns worth the terrible price we paid?"

He added that imposing restrictions before the government did at the end of March 2020, "would have been to contradict the scientific advice we were getting."

"Namely that you had to make sure that you did not go too early because of the risk of exhausting public patience with the restrictions," the former leader wrote.

(AFP)

uk covid inquiryboris johnson

Related News

Illegal migration fuelling racism in Britain, warns Shabana Mahmood
News

Illegal migration fuelling racism in Britain, warns Shabana Mahmood

Modi pitches critical minerals initiative at G20 Summit
News

Modi pitches critical minerals initiative at G20 Summit

Seema Malhotra launches visa fraud campaign during India visit
News

Seema Malhotra launches visa fraud campaign during India visit

University of London honours Kumar Mangalam Birla
News

University of London honours Kumar Mangalam Birla

More For You

UK’s first major South Asian music

Homegrown marks a new moment for South Asian music talent in the UK

Instagram/playbackcreates

Playback Creates announces Homegrown as UK’s first major South Asian music development push for new talent

Highlights:

  • New platform aims to support South Asian creatives in Wolverhampton and the Black Country
  • Homegrown will mentor up to ten emerging music artists aged 16–30
  • Funded by Arts Council England with Punch Records as a key partner
  • Final live showcase scheduled for March 2026

Playback Creates has launched its new Homegrown programme, a move the organisation says will change access and opportunity for young British South Asian artists. The primary focus is South Asian music development, and there’s a clear effort to create space for voices that have not been supported enough in the industry. It comes at a time when representation and career routes are still a challenge for many new acts.

UK\u2019s first major South Asian music Homegrown marks a new moment for South Asian music talent in the UK Instagram/playbackcreates

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us