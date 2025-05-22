Did OnlyFans millionaire star Bonnie Blue just stage her police video or is something bigger going on?

Skip to content
Instagram/bonnie_blue_xox
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 22, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Tia Emma Billinger, known online as Bonnie Blue, is back in the news, and this time not for her record-breaking adult content but for being filmed during an apparent encounter with police. A video shared on her official Instagram account shows her being questioned and searched by officers while leaning against a police car alongside filmmaker Josh Lee Spooner.

Though no official reason for the interaction has been released, her sister later addressed the situation in the post’s caption, confirming that Tia had been taken in. “This wasn’t something we wanted out in public,” she wrote, “but it seems privacy isn’t an option anymore.”


Bonnie Blue first shot to notoriety after claiming she had sex with 1,057 men in just 12 hours, surpassing a decades-old record. Since then, she has regularly made headlines not just for her adult content but also for her outspoken personality and extravagant lifestyle, including boasting a monthly income of around £1.5 million (₹1.58 crore) and even purchasing a custom Ferrari.

Born in 1999 in Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, Tia once dreamed of becoming a midwife and dancer before entering the adult industry. She began filming content at a young age and has since won recognition within the industry, including a Pornhub award and an XMA nomination.

Unpacking the Controversy: Bonnie Blue's Arrest VideoBonnie Blue has a history of making headlines with bold claims and controversiesInstagram/bonnie_blue_xox


Reactions to the recent video, however, have been mixed. Some fans expressed concern, with many commenting “#FreeBonnieBlue,” while others questioned whether the whole scene was staged. One viewer pointed out the car looked like a film prop, and another called it a potential “clout grab.”

This isn’t the first time Bonnie’s online antics have drawn scrutiny. A recent documentary about her Spring Break exploits stirred further controversy, especially for featuring barely legal teens. Still, Bonnie remains unfazed, continuing to build her brand with bold claims and unapologetic transparency.

Unpacking the Controversy: Bonnie Blue's Arrest VideoFans flooded Bonnie’s post with support and speculationInstagram/bonnie_blue_xox


As for the arrest video, details remain scarce. Her sister has promised updates, but so far, no formal charges have been revealed. Whether it turns out to be a genuine incident or another shock-value moment remains to be seen, but one thing is clear and that is Bonnie Blue knows how to keep attention on her even when she’s silent.

