Website Logo
  • Friday, September 03, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 439,529
Total Cases 32,857,937
Today's Fatalities 509
Today's Cases 47,092
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 439,529
Total Cases 32,857,937
Today's Fatalities 509
Today's Cases 47,092

Business

Blackburn-based Adhan Group has bought Preston’s St George’s Shopping Centre

The firm has paid an undisclosed sum for the city centre retail complex which opened in 1964. (Representative Image: iStock)

By: Bill Jacobs

THE Blackburn-based Adhan Group has bought Preston’s St George’s Shopping Centre. The firm, founded by Salim Patel in 2003, paid an undisclosed sum for the city centre retail complex which opened in 1964.

The Adhan Group – whose headquarters is in Preston New Road, Blackburn – set up a new retail property arm in Spinningfields Manchester to make this and similar purchases.

The 270,000 sq ft St George’s, which was previously owned by IRAF UK Dragon Ltd, entered into administration earlier in the year.

Adhan is already in negotiations with several companies which have expressed an interest to expand or relocate to the centre within the next few months, joining existing tenants including H&M, River Island, Marks and Spencer, Superdrug, Foot Asylum and Matalan.

Patel said: “Acquiring St George’s is a significant milestone in the expansion of the portfolio of our retail arm.

“It is widely recognised as the dominant and premier shopping destination in the city and we are extremely proud to have purchased this landmark asset and intend to ensure it has a bright future.

“We identified it as an important strategic acquisition earlier in the year.

“It’s a very strong retail offering in a city which is undergoing a significant programme of re-development.

“As a national property company which has its roots firmly in Lancashire we are proud to have risen to the challenge and been able to acquire the centre for future generations to enjoy.

“The purchase was exchanged in just 48 hours which demonstrates our commitment to bringing it into our portfolio.”

Alongside its retail arm, the Adhan Group also has an industrial portfolio of over 10 million sq ft of property throughout England and Wales.

(Local Democracy Reporting Service)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
UK, India sign $1.2bn investment package in green projects
UK
UK shopper numbers improve in August, data shows
US
Theranos trial: Who is Ramesh Balwani?
US
Theranos founder accuses former COO of psychological and sexual abuse
HEADLINE STORY
India hits record 20.1 per cent growth in April-June quarter
UK
Food supply shortage and price rise will continue next year, says Olam’s Anantharaman
Business
Airtel to raise $2.86 bn through rights issue
UK
Issa brothers may open 300 Asda convenience stores at petrol stations
UK
EG Group reports impressive revenue growth
INDIA
India’s Future Retail files new case against Amazon
UK
Liberty Steel: Furlough scheme end to put jobs at risk
Business
India’s SpiceJet expects to restart Boeing MAX service by next month
Eastern Eye

Videos

Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt mourn untimely demise of Humpty…
Sunny Leone’s much-awaited historical horror comedy titled OMG
UK, India sign $1.2bn investment package in green projects
Janmashtami festival held at Bhaktivedanta Manor
New Zealand’s Finn Allen returns for Bangladesh T20s
Pakistan to ‘step up counter-terror cooperation with China’