Beyoncé becomes fifth musician to reach Forbes’ billionaire status

Highlights

Beyoncé has officially joined the billionaires' club, making her the fifth musician to achieve the coveted milestone, according to Forbes.

The American superstar now sits alongside an elite group of musicians with ten-figure fortunes, including husband Jay-Z (worth $2.5bn), Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Bruce Springsteen.

Forbes had estimated Beyoncé's net worth at $800m earlier this month before predicting she would cross the billion-dollar threshold following years of unprecedented success.

Her phenomenal wealth accumulation stems primarily from her touring empire. The 2023 Renaissance World Tour grossed nearly $600m, cementing her status as one of pop music's biggest icons.

The 32-time Grammy winner produced a concert film from her first solo tour in seven years, distributing it directly through AMC theatre chain and pocketing nearly half of the film's $44m global box office takings.

Tours and ventures

The momentum continued with her groundbreaking 2024 album Cowboy Carter, which celebrated and contextualised the Black roots of country music.

The critically acclaimed record earned Beyoncé her first-ever Album of the Year Grammy despite four previous nominations and spawned a tour featuring Jay-Z, two of their three children and former Destiny's Child bandmates.

The Cowboy Carter tour generated over $400m in ticket sales plus $50m in merchandise, breaking records at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Paris's Stade De France. However, promoters faced slow ticket sales in some markets, slashing prices to fill venues.

UK fans paid premium rates, with top-priced tickets reaching £950, the highest for any artist visiting Britain in 2025 while cheapest seats cost £71.

Additional revenue streams bolstered her fortune, including an estimated $50m from her Netflix Christmas Day NFL halftime performance and $10m from Levi's commercials.

Forbes's billionaire list differs from Bloomberg's index, which includes Selena Gomez at $1.3bn. However, Forbes estimates Gomez's worth at $700m.