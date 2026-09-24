Bentley’s first EV can hit 60mph in 2.8 seconds. Meet the Torcal S

The five-metre Torcal is Bentley's first fully electric model, with up to 888PS and a range of up to 375 miles.

The Torcal S can accelerate from 0-60mph in 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 162mph.

Bentley has invested £350m in its Crewe factory to build the new electric SUV, supporting thousands of local jobs.

Can a Bentley still feel like a Bentley when there is no engine under the bonnet?

That is one of the questions behind the British luxury carmaker's new Torcal, its first fully electric model and the fourth model line in its range.

Unveiled as a five-metre luxury SUV, the Torcal will be offered in core and S versions. The more powerful Torcal S produces up to 888PS and 1,350Nm of torque, accelerating from 0-60mph in 2.8 seconds and reaching a top speed of 162mph.

The core model produces 821PS and 1,194Nm of torque, reaching 60mph in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 155mph.

Both versions use two permanent-magnet synchronous motors and a 113kWh battery. Bentley claims a range of up to 375 miles, while 400kW charging can take the battery from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in less than 20 minutes.

But the technology is only part of Bentley's pitch.

The company says the Torcal is designed to carry its traditional approach to luxury into the electric era, rather than simply becoming another high-performance EV.

An electric Bentley, without losing the Bentley identity

Bentley has introduced fully active suspension for the first time, alongside adaptive two-valve dampers and electronic all-wheel steering as standard.

Rear-wheel steering of up to five degrees gives the large SUV an 11.1-metre turning circle, while 25 radars, sensors and cameras support its driver-assistance systems.

Inside, the company has focused heavily on materials and craftsmanship.

The Torcal uses what Bentley describes as the world's first 100 per cent Merino wool automotive fabric, developed with Somerset-based Fox Brothers and certified to the Responsible Wool Standard.

Other finishes include Mulliner's Ombré Walnut, made from up to 1,000 layers of responsibly sourced walnut off-cuts and recycled paper, alongside Sunburst Aluminium.

The electric powertrain has also forced Bentley to rethink something traditionally associated with its cars: sound.

Instead of electronically recreating an engine note, the company has developed a bespoke soundscape called the Bentley Dynamic Symphony. It uses real instruments including drums, viola and bass guitar, with its rhythm inspired by Bentley's 6¾-litre V8.

The Torcal also features curved OLED displays, facial recognition that automatically loads driver preferences and an augmented-reality head-up display.

Dr Frank-Steffen Walliser, Bentley's chairman and chief executive, said the model was designed to combine the company's heritage with new technology.

“The Torcal is a Bentley first and foremost, created by hand by people who care, using the best available materials and technology to blend heritage with cutting-edge innovation,” he said.

A £350m bet on electric cars and Crewe

The Torcal is also a major investment in Bentley's home base.

The company has invested £350m to upgrade its factory in Crewe, Cheshire, where the new SUV will be built on a new production line inside one of the site's original factory buildings.

The building dates back to 1938 and previously housed Bentley's machining shop and research and development workshop. It has now been fitted with a new floor designed to allow autonomous guided vehicles to move cars through the production process.

The UK government said the investment would support around 4,000 high-value local jobs and strengthen automotive supply chains around Crewe. Bentley is supplied by more than 700 businesses, including 82 within a 50-mile radius of its headquarters.

The investment comes at a difficult time for the UK's car industry, with manufacturers facing pressure from higher costs, changing consumer demand and the transition towards electric vehicles.

The government has committed £7.5bn to support the shift to electric vehicles, while current plans aim to phase out new petrol and diesel cars from 2030.

For Bentley, the Torcal is therefore more than a new model. It is an attempt to show that the company's idea of luxury, performance and British craftsmanship can survive the transition from combustion engines to electric power.