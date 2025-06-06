Skip to content
RCB executive among two arrested after Bengaluru stampede kills 11

The stampede has led to widespread anger. Several top police officers, including the city’s police commissioner, have been suspended.

Bengaluru stampede

The incident occurred in Bengaluru on Wednesday, when hundreds of thousands gathered to celebrate with the RCB team, including star player Virat Kohli, after their IPL final win against Punjab Kings. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 06, 2025
Vivek Mishra

INDIAN police have arrested two people, including a senior executive of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), after 11 fans died in a stampede during celebrations for the team’s first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title, according to media reports on Friday.

The incident occurred in Bengaluru on Wednesday, when hundreds of thousands gathered to celebrate with the RCB team, including star player Virat Kohli, after their IPL final win against Punjab Kings. The stampede took place near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the team was parading the trophy.

India Today reported that Nikhil Sosale, RCB’s head of marketing, was arrested at the Bengaluru airport. The Indian Express said he was arrested along with an executive from an event management company.

The stampede has led to widespread anger. Several top police officers, including the city’s police commissioner, have been suspended. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said that “legal action has been taken against the representatives of RCB”, the event organisers, and the state’s cricket association.

A first information report (FIR), which initiates a police investigation, has been filed against them, Siddaramaiah said. Local reports stated that charges include culpable homicide not amounting to murder, among others.

There has been no comment from RCB so far.

Siddaramaiah also blamed some senior police officials. “These officers appear to be irresponsible and negligent and it has been decided to suspend them,” he said.

The victims, mostly between the ages of 14 and 29, were among the large crowds that had gathered on the streets to see the players. Siddaramaiah said that the stadium's capacity was 35,000 but “200,000–300,000 people came”.

RCB has announced financial aid of $11,655 to each of the victims' families, calling the deaths “unfortunate”. Indian media reported that the team won $2.3 million in prize money.

Virat Kohli, who top-scored in the final, said he was “at a loss for words” after the celebrations turned tragic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as “absolutely heartrending”.

Deadly crowd incidents are not uncommon at large public gatherings in India, including religious events, due to safety lapses and poor crowd control.

The Hindu, in its Friday editorial, wrote, “The grim truth is that the fan, who drives the commerce of every sport, is the last priority for administrators.” It said “asphyxia was the primary cause of death besides injuries suffered in the stifling rush”.

The IPL sold its broadcast rights for five seasons in 2022 for $6.2 billion, making it one of the world’s most valuable sports leagues in terms of cost per match.

“The world’s richest cricket tournament can’t cut corners when it comes to fans’ safety,” wrote the Indian Express in its editorial. “A fitting tribute to those dead, therefore, is not mere signing a cheque but holding those in charge responsible – ensuring that heads roll, and those who dropped the ball Wednesday are made to pay.”

(With inputs from agencies)

bengaluru stampedecrowd control indiafan deathsipl 2025karnataka policem chinnaswamy stadiumnikhil sosalercbsiddaramaiahvirat kohli

