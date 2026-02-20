Skip to content
BBC shares first look of 'The Split Up', a British Asian legal drama set in Manchester

The BBC has unveiled first-look images from its upcoming legal drama

The Split Up BBC

At the heart of the story is Aria Kishan, played by Ritu Arya

wdmentertainment
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Feb 20, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
Highlights

  • Six-part drama created by Ursula Rani Sarma based on The Split by Abi Morgan
  • Story centres on a British-South Asian divorce firm navigating succession and family tensions
  • Filming wrapped in Manchester in January ahead of BBC One and iPlayer release

Inside the Kishan family firm

The BBC has unveiled first-look images from its upcoming legal drama, set in Manchester’s high-net-worth divorce circuit and centred on the influential Kishan Law family.

At the heart of the story is Aria Kishan, played by Ritu Arya, a rising star expected to take over the firm from her father Dhruv, portrayed by Sanjeev Bhaskar. The series introduces the wider family dynamic, including siblings Maya and Kav, and Aria’s partner Neal, whose personal and professional ties complicate the path ahead.

The series introduces the wider family dynamic

Succession, grief and strained loyalties

The drama unfolds after the death of Aria’s mother, an event that reshapes expectations around leadership of the firm. As Dhruv questions whether his daughter should shoulder the responsibility alone, Aria faces mounting pressure in both her career and relationship, particularly with her wedding approaching and the sudden return of a former love.

Alongside her siblings’ own complicated lives, the narrative explores how family loyalties and personal ambition collide, asking who ultimately shapes the course of one’s life.

Produced by SISTER in association with Little Chick

Ensemble cast and production team

The cast also includes Aysha Kala, Arian Nik, Danny Ashok, Dimitri Leonidas, Mawaan Rizwan, Sindhu Vee, Shalini Peiris and Tom Forbes, with guest appearances from Lenny Henry, Jane Horrocks and Jameela Jamil.

Produced by SISTER in association with Little Chick, the six-episode series is directed by Shamim Sarif and Khurrum M Sultan, with BBC Studios handling global distribution.

british asian manchester bbc legal drama

More For You

