Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

British American Tobacco to sell stake in Indian hotel chain

Tobacco giant plans to offload up to 15.3 per cent shareholding through accelerated bookbuild process

British American Tobacco

ITC Hotels' shares closed flat at Rs 207.80 (£1.73) on the NSE on Thursday

itchotels
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseDec 04, 2025
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • BAT to sell between 7 per cent and entire 15.3 per cent stake in ITC Hotels via block deal.
  • Proceeds will help company achieve target leverage range of 2-2.5x by end of 2026.
  • BAT acquired stake following ITC Hotels' demerger from parent company ITC in January 2025.
British American Tobacco announced on Thursday it plans to sell its stake worth about $776 m (£580 m) in in ITC Hotels through an accelerated bookbuild process, as the tobacco group moves to reduce debt on its balance sheet. BAT intends to offload between 7 percent and its entire 15.3 percent shareholding in the Indian hotel chain.

The company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Tobacco Manufacturers (India) Limited, Myddleton Investment Company Limited and Rothmans International Enterprises Limited will conduct the block deal with institutional investors.

The final number of shares sold will be determined to optimise overall pricing outcome for the group, BAT said. Funds raised from the transaction will help the company transition to its target leverage range of 2-2.5x adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2026.

"As previously stated, a direct stake in ITC Hotels is not a strategic holding for BAT," chief executive Tadeu Marroco said.

"Therefore, I am pleased that the proceeds from this transaction will further support continued progress towards our stated 2026 leverage corridor."

BAT's shareholding in ITC Hotels resulted from the demerger process completed by parent company ITC earlier this year. In May, BAT sold a $1.5 bn stake in ITC Limited, from which ITC Hotels was spun off as a separate listed entity in January.

Established in 1975, ITC Hotels now operates over 140 properties across more than 90 destinations in the Indian subcontinent. The hotel chain's shares were listed on 29 January 2025 at Rs 188 (£1.56) on the BSE and Rs 180 (£1.50) on the NSE, below the Rs 260-270 valuation assigned during a special price-discovery session earlier in January.

ITC Hotels' shares closed flat at Rs 207.80 (£1.73) on the NSE on Thursday. Promoter company ITC holds a 39.85 percent stake in the hotel business.

block dealbritish american tobaccoitc hotels

Related News

AI
News

Three in ten GPs use AI in consultations, study finds

facial recognition police
News

Police to expand facial recognition across country to track criminals

Gerry McGovern
Business

JLR design chief removed after 'woke' Jaguar backlash

Hitan Mehta named chief executive of British Asian Trust
News

Hitan Mehta named chief executive of British Asian Trust

More For You

Debenhams executive pay

Debenhams said it expects annual adjusted core profit to be ahead of last year

Getty Images

Frasers slams Debenhams over £222 million pay scheme

Highlights

  • Debenhams pushes ahead with executive pay scheme worth up to £222 m without shareholder approval.
  • CEO Dan Finley could earn up to £148 m if share price reaches £3 over next five years.
  • Frasers Group, holding 29.7 per cent stake, calls move "utterly disgraceful" amid long-running corporate tussle.
Struggling British online fashion retailer Debenhams has sparked outrage from its biggest investor after deciding to implement a new executive pay scheme worth up to £222 million without seeking shareholder approval.

Frasers Group, which holds a 29.7 percent stake in Debenhams, condemned the move through its chief financial officer Chris Wootton on Thursday. "Typical corporate governance from them, utterly disgraceful," Wootton said, criticising the retailer's decision to bypass investors.

Under the new incentive scheme, Debenhams CEO Dan Finley could earn up to £148 m and CFO Phil Ellis up to £14.8 m if the company's share price hits £3 over the next five years. Debenhams shares were trading at 22.25 pence on Thursday, down 3.3 percent.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us