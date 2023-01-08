Website Logo
  • Monday, January 09, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Barry Gardiner MP urges to frame policies to achieve climate targets during Gujarat visit

Gardiner MP also met Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and discussed India-UK free trade agreement.

UK MP Barry Gardiner (L) with Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel

By: Pramod Thomas

British MP Barry Gardiner has said that though it is important to set climate targets, more emphasis should be given to create polices to attain these goals.

Gardiner also admitted that the current funding by the UK to other countries to enable them to achieve climate targets is ‘critically insufficient’, reported The Indian Express.

The Labour MP was speaking at a World Climate Institute event on Global Leadership in Climate Action hosted by Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Indian Green Building Council in Ahmedabad on Friday (6).

He also described the current state of climate leadership as ‘unscientific’.

“We are acting as if we can stand up against the laws of physics…we can’t argue with planet, we can’t argue with the science and yet what is happening is, governments around the world, leaders around the world are saying that ‘Yea, we will set targets but they won’t be adequate’ or ‘We’ll set adequate targets but then we won’t put in place policies to implement those targets’… Look at what has happened over the past five years – 70 million hectares of productive farmland in India has been lost,” the MP for Brent North was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

He also hailed the role of lawmakers in climate leadership as they make laws and also hold ‘the government’s feet to the fire’.

While mentioning about India’s ambition to overachieve its 2030 renewables target by 66-67 per cent, Gardiner said that that either it is a ‘wonderful achievement’ or ‘the targets were set not in line with the science’.

The British MP said that the global south is increasingly leading the way in climate action.

“Increasingly the world is coming to realise that it is not simply a climate crisis but rather a climate and biodiversity crisis, climate and nature crisis…It is important to have targets but it is much more important to have policies in place to achieve them,” Gardiner, who has been an MP continuously since 1 May 1997, was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

He also urged the UK government to be ‘much more open’ about the commitment the country made years ago.

“We need to be much more open in the UK about the commitment we made years ago as a global community to put in $100 billion a year into the global climate fund so that developing countries can afford to make the transition that they need to make.”

The MP also met Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel at Akshardham, Gandhinagar as part of his visit.

He later said that he discussed the UK-India free trade agreement with Patel.

“A day well spent: Saying my prayers at Akshardham Gandhinagar. Followed by discussions with Gujarat Chief Minister Patel about the India – UK Free Trade Agreement,” he tweeted.

Gardiner in front of the Statue of Unity.

Gardiner also visited the Statue of Unity near Kevadia in Gujarat as part of his visit. It is the world’s tallest statue, with a height of 182 metres (597 feet).

“Bring your children! Let them marvel at the statue. But teach them of the discipline, the service, the courage that moulded more than a statue-that moulded the proud nation that is India. Jai Hind. Barry Gardiner, Friend of India,” he wrote in the book for visiting dignitaries on 7 January 2023

The Statue of Unity is a tribute to Indian freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. It was inaugurated on 31 October, 2018 to coincide with the birth anniversary of India’s first home minister by prime minister Narendra Modi.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Royal family has ‘dark history of occupying Muslim lands’ says Anjem Choudary after revelations in…
News
Actor Jameela Jamil suffers from Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) – All you need to know about…
News
GP debunks 4 common myths around weight loss
News
Sunak backs ‘radical’ action to resolve healthcare crisis
INDIA
Air India Urinating incident: Co-passenger says it was triggering to hear accused’s father claim that…
News
‘It is unclear whether I will ever be able to walk again’: Writer Hanif Kureishi…
INDIA
Couple who went viral for grand Hindu wedding, now expect first child: ‘We…
News
Trainee officer sacked over concerns about his hearing ability wins discrimination claim against…
Lifestyle
Gardening can help reduce cancer risk, boost mental health: Study
News
Sunak to meet health service leaders as the crisis drags on
News
Lord Patel to step down as Yorkshire chairman in March
News
‘I was doing more harm than good’, says Britain’s strictest headteacher Katharine Birbalsingh…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW