Bank of England’s Swati Dhingra advocates for rate cuts

“Now is the time to start normalising (interest rates) so we can then finally stop squeezing living standards the way we have been to try and get inflation down,” Dhingra said

The Bank of England building is seen surrounded by flowers in London. (Photo: Reuters)

By: Vivek Mishra

Bank of England interest rate-setter Swati Dhingra stated that inflation in Britain is unlikely to rise sharply again and suggested that the central bank should reduce borrowing costs.

“Now is the time to start normalising (interest rates) so we can then finally stop squeezing living standards the way we have been to try and get inflation down,” Dhingra said on The Rest is Money podcast, in an interview broadcast on Monday.

Since February, Dhingra has voted to cut the Bank Rate from its 16-year high of 5.25 per cent. Recently, she has been joined by deputy governor Dave Ramsden.

However, their seven other colleagues on the Monetary Policy Committee have kept rates on hold.

Investors see a roughly 50-50 chance of the BoE cutting rates by a quarter of a percentage point on August 1, the date of its next scheduled announcement on rates.

Dhingra noted that demand in Britain is too weak for inflation to rise again, having returned to the BoE’s 2 per cent target in May.

“I don’t see some kind of consumption boom and if we’re going to start moderating from the very high level of interest rate that we are at now…it is going to take some time for that to happen, for us to moderate it as well as for that to then feed into the real economy,” she said on the podcast.

(Reuters)

