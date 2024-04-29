  • Monday, April 29, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana visits UNICEF headquarters to shoot global campaign on World Immunisation Week

At New York Headquarters, the actor also met senior UNICEF officials and UNICEF Director of Global Communication and Advocacy.

Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo credit: Yash Raj Films)

By: Mohnish Singh

UNICEF India National Ambassador and Bollywood actor, Ayushmann Khurrana, visited the UNICEF headquarters in New York to shoot for their global campaign targeting World Immunisation Week.

Talking about the same, Khurrana says, “It was an honour to visit the UNICEF headquarters to shoot a very important global campaign on the importance of immunisation. As a National Ambassador of UNICEF for India, I have been fortunate to lend my voice towards raising awareness on very critical issues that plague people. To be included to do my bit to tell everyone about the benefits of immunisation is the least that I can do to push this important message across to as many people as possible.”

He adds, “I’m committed to be a part of as many campaigns for UNICEF. I believe in the extraordinary and incredible work that UNICEF does, not just in my country but the world over. I’m very fortunate to be working closely alongside the India team that works tirelessly to aid my countrymen in need. I’m proud to always represent UNICEF anywhere across the world and I hope to have a lifelong association with them.”

At New York Headquarters, the actor also met senior UNICEF officials and UNICEF Director of Global Communication and Advocacy, Naysán Sahba, to discuss key initiatives and future collaborations. This visit underscores Ayushmann’s unwavering commitment as a UNICEF National Ambassador.

Here’s Khurrana’s recorded message for UNICEF for the World Immunisation Week global initiative:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by UNICEF (@unicef)

Ayushmann intends to passionately advocate for vaccine awareness, highlighting how, thanks to the collaborative efforts of healthcare workers and families worldwide, diseases like smallpox and polio have been eradicated, significantly reducing child mortality rates.

Related Stories

TOP LISTS
International Dance Day: 9 Bollywood actors defining diverse dance forms
Entertainment
Aamir Khan introduces sister who acted in ‘Pathaan’ on Netflix talk show
NEWS
Aamir Khan says he understood the power of ‘namaste’ on sets of ‘Dangal’
NEWS
Charithra Chandran criticises showbiz culture of pitting people of colour against each other
TOP LISTS
Remembering Irrfan Khan: 5 must-watch international films on his 4th death anniversary
NEWS
Cannes 2024: Lily Gladstone, Hirokazu Kore-eda and five others join Greta Gerwig in jury
NEWS
‘Quitting Instagram was most rewarding gift I gave myself’: Selena Gomez
NEWS
Diljit Dosanjh scripts history; sells out ‘largest ever Punjabi show outside India’
Entertainment
Vidya Balan on love, affairs and hidden realities
Entertainment
Shivani Mehra’s short film speaks about power of possibility
Entertainment
Sahil Balani: Flying on the wings of dreams
NEWS
Prabhas, Deepika’s ‘Kalki 2898-AD’ gets new release date

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW