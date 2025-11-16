Hindu faith schools recognised in 2025 Edurio Awards

SEVERAL Hindu faith schools under the Avanti Schools Trust have been recognised in the 2025 Edurio Awards.

Krishna Avanti Primary School (Harrow), Avanti House Primary School (Stanmore), Krishna Avanti Primary School (Leicester) and Avanti House Secondary School received multiple awards from Edurio, which runs national and regional surveys for pupils, parents, staff and stakeholders.

Edurio’s national awards list the top 10 performing schools in the country. The regional awards identify the top performing school in a region based on the key question for that category.

Avanti House Secondary School in Stanmore won the national Pupil Choice Award and the Listening & Acting Award – Pupil Feedback.

Krishna Avanti Primary School (Harrow) also won the national Pupil Choice Award.

In the regional awards, Krishna Avanti Primary School (Leicester) won the Pupil Choice Award and the Listening & Acting Award – Pupil Feedback.

Avanti House Primary School (Stanmore) won the Listening & Acting Award – Pupil Feedback.

Dr James Biddulph MBE, Avanti Schools Trust CEO, said: “We are incredibly proud that several of our schools have been recognised with Edurio Awards this year. These awards are testament to the dedication, care, and commitment of our staff, communities, and young people in creating environments where everyone can thrive.”

He added: “Receiving multiple Edurio awards is a powerful reflection of the Avanti Way in action, demonstrating a shared commitment to educational excellence, character development, and spiritual insight. Listening to our school communities and acting on their feedback is at the heart of continuous improvement and these awards show that our collective efforts are making a real difference in inspiring spiritually compassionate changemakers.”