Website Logo
  • Sunday, June 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 3,95,751
Total Cases 3,02,33,183
Today's Fatalities 1,258
Today's Cases 50,040
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 3,95,751
Total Cases 3,02,33,183
Today's Fatalities 1,258
Today's Cases 50,040

HEADLINE STORY

AstraZeneca tests booster jab against Covid variant

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) speaks with Dipesh Sonar (C) and Nisha Gill as he visits the quality control laboratory at Oxford BioMedica where batches of the Oxford/Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine are tested as part of the manufacturing process in Oxford on January 18, 2021. (Photo by Heathcliff O’Malley / POOL / AFP)

By: SarwarAlam

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford on Sunday (27) began new trials to test a modified vaccine against the Beta variant, which first emerged in South Africa.

The ‘booster’ vaccine’s trial will involve around 2,250 participants from Britain, South Africa, Brazil and Poland.

They include people who have been fully vaccinated with two doses of the original Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine or an mRNA vaccine such as Pfizer as well as those who have not got the jab at all.

The new vaccine, known as AZD2816, has been designed using the same base as the main AstraZeneca shot but with minor genetic alterations to the spike protein based on the Beta variant.

“Testing booster doses of existing vaccines and new variant vaccines is important to ensure we are best prepared to stay ahead of the pandemic coronavirus, should their use be needed,” said Andrew Pollard, chief investigator and director of the Oxford Vaccine Group at the University of Oxford.

Britain has had a successful vaccine roll out programme, but experts do not know how long protection lasts.

“This study will provide vital evidence on whether further doses including ‘tweaks’ against new virus variants may be needed in the future,” said Maheshi Ramasamy, Principal Investigator at the Oxford Vaccine Group.

Initial data from the trial is expected later this year.

Current vaccines are believed to be less effective against the Beta variant, although it is the Delta variant, which emerged in India, that is currently causing most concern.

Although the main vaccines are believed to be highly effective at preventing serious illness, the Delta variant’s transmissible nature is leading to a spike in cases in some countries, including Britain.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Seven dead, 50 hurt in Bangladesh blast likely caused by gas line
INDIA
India probes suspected drone attack at Jammu air base
INDIA
Modi urges India to get COVID-19 shots amid Delta variant concerns
HEADLINE STORY
Separate teams will ease pressure on India’s cricketers, says Dravid
HEADLINE STORY
British woman and family still missing as death toll mounts in Miami building collapse
HEADLINE STORY
Sajid Javid returns to government as health secretary
HEADLINE STORY
Hancock resigns as UK health secretary
News
Labour’s Kim Leadbeater heckled and chased during Batley and Spen by-election campaign trail
News
Delta variant spreads fast even in countries with high vaccination rates
HEADLINE STORY
More corpses wash up on the banks of India’s Ganges
News
‘Grab a jab’ opens for all adults this weekend as new variant reported…
News
India’s richest state shuts malls, cinemas as new variant spreads
Eastern Eye

Videos

Aalika Shaikh on Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, reuniting with…
Vijay Deverakonda reacts to the rumours of Liger getting a…
RRR: Ram Charan resumes shooting for SS Rajamouli’s directorial

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Seven dead, 50 hurt in Bangladesh blast likely caused by…
India probes suspected drone attack at Jammu air base
Modi urges India to get COVID-19 shots amid Delta variant…
#unfollowcricketers: Sri Lanka fans abandon players after drubbing
Serena Williams joins Nadal in missing Tokyo Olympics
AstraZeneca tests booster jab against Covid variant