Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Assassin’s Creed invades Reverse: 1999 in major crossover event this August

Ezio, Kassandra and Alexios join the roster in a major Reverse: 1999 collaboration

assassin's creed gaming

Highly anticipated collaboration between Reverse: 1999 and Assassin’s Creed

YouTube/ Reverse: 1999
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 28, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Reverse: 1999 x Assassin’s Creed collaboration event begins globally on 7 August 2025.
  • Ezio Auditore and Kassandra become playable via special banners; Alexios available for free.
  • Crossover introduces new story content, cosmetics, outfits, and themed gameplay.
  • Players can earn over 40 free gacha pulls, a 5-star character, and exclusive rewards.
  • The story spans Renaissance Florence and Ancient Greece, featuring key assassin figures.

Legendary assassins join Reverse: 1999

Bluepoch has officially confirmed the start date for its highly anticipated collaboration between Reverse: 1999 and Assassin’s Creed, which launches worldwide on 7 August 2025. The announcement was made during the game’s first-ever global livestream and marks a major crossover for both franchises.

The event introduces iconic assassins from Ubisoft’s long-running series into the world of Reverse: 1999, blending new playable characters, exclusive missions, themed cosmetics, and narrative expansions.

Playable assassins and limited-time banners

Players will be able to recruit two of Assassin’s Creed’s most recognised protagonists — Ezio Auditore da Firenze and Kassandra — via special time-limited gacha banners. Both characters have been integrated with unique combat mechanics designed to suit Reverse: 1999’s tactical gameplay.

Ezio will feature a flexible combat style, allowing players to switch between different weapons mid-battle. Kassandra, on the other hand, will offer a skill tree system that can be adjusted depending on the situation, introducing a strategic layer to her playstyle.

Meanwhile, Alexios, also from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, will be available as a free 5-star character. Players can unlock him simply by completing in-game activities during the event period.

  - YouTube YouTube/ Reverse: 1999 

Free rewards and in-game content

The collaboration also comes with a range of free content and bonuses for all players:

  • Free 5-star assassin character: Unlock Alexios through gameplay.
  • Free monthly pass: Includes 2,700 Clear Drops (equivalent to 15 gacha pulls).
  • Free cosmetic outfit: A new outfit for the character APPLe will be available at no cost.
  • At least 43 free pulls: Available for each collaboration character banner.
  • Bonus prizes from banners: Additional copies of Ezio or Kassandra are granted after 100, 160, 220, and 280 pulls.

These rewards provide accessible entry points for players to engage with the collaboration, even without purchasing premium content.

Story expansion: From Florence to Athens

The Assassin’s Creed crossover will unfold in two story-driven phases:

  • Phase I: Players will travel to Renaissance-era Florence, teaming up with Ezio Auditore to navigate the political tensions and secret threats lurking in the shadows of Assassin’s Creed II’s setting.
  • Phase II: The narrative shifts to Ancient Greece, where the focus turns to the Acropolis of Athens. Here, players will join Kassandra and Alexios in a mission to disrupt the plans of the Cult of Kosmos, one of the main antagonist groups from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Both phases aim to blend Reverse: 1999’s time-travelling theme with key storylines and settings from the Assassin’s Creed universe, offering players a deep dive into two historically rich eras — and a chance to fight alongside legendary assassins.

gamingassassinstechassassin's creed gaming news

Related News

5 trending celeb-approved injectables everyone’s copying in 2025
Fashion

5 trending celeb-approved injectables everyone’s copying in 2025

TCS-Reuters
Business

TCS to cut 12,000 jobs in 2025, mostly mid and senior staff

Divya Deshmukh
Featured

Divya Deshmukh becomes India's 88th Grandmaster

More For You

LEGO reveals Nintendo Game Boy

LEGO has officially revealed a new collector’s set based on the Nintendo Game Boy

LEGO

LEGO reveals Nintendo Game Boy set, available to preorder now

Highlights

  • LEGO unveils a replica of the Nintendo Game Boy
  • 421-piece set includes buildable cartridges for Super Mario Land and Link’s Awakening

  • Launches 1 October for $59.99
  • Available to preorder from LEGO Store
  • Aimed at adult collectors and nostalgic fans

LEGO announces 1:1 replica of Nintendo Game Boy

LEGO has officially revealed a new collector’s set based on the Nintendo Game Boy. Designed for adult builders, the set recreates the iconic handheld console at near life-size using 421 bricks.

Due to launch on 1 October, the set is currently available for preorder from the LEGO Store and is priced at $59.99.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nintendo Pokémon

The game is confirmed for launch on 16 October 2025

The Pokeman Company

Full roundup of Nintendo Pokémon Presents July 2025: Z-A, new games, shows and more

Highlights

  • Pokémon Legends: Z-A received a major gameplay update and October launch date.
  • A new stop-motion TV series is in development by Aardman Animations.
  • Pokémon Friends, a puzzle mini-game, launched across platforms.
  • Updates announced for Pokémon Go, Pokémon Unite, Sleep, Masters EX and the TCG.
  • New episodes of Pokémon Concierge coming to Netflix this September.

The latest Nintendo Pokémon Presents showcase, broadcast on 22 July 2025, delivered a range of announcements across the Pokémon franchise’s games, spin-offs, media, and upcoming events. The livestream covered new trailers, platform launches, mobile app features, and animated productions, giving fans an overview of what to expect throughout the rest of the year and beyond.

One of the main highlights was new footage from Pokémon Legends: Z-A, along with more details on upcoming releases such as Pokémon Champions, Pokémon Friends, and the Pokémon Trading Card Game: Mega Evolution. The presentation also gave attention to Netflix’s Pokémon Concierge, a new partnership with Aardman Animations, and the expanding PokéPark attraction in Japan.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pokémon Presents

The showcase is widely expected to feature updates on Pokémon Legends: Z-A

The Pokemon Company

Pokémon Presents set for longest showcase in two years with 24-minute livestream on July 22

Highlights

  • Pokémon Presents returns on Tuesday, 22 July, with a 24-minute showcase.
  • This is the longest Pokémon Presents since February 2023.
  • The livestream will be available globally on The Pokémon Company’s official YouTube channel.
  • Fans expect updates on Pokémon Legends: Z-A, among other titles.

Pokémon Presents returns with extended runtime

The Pokémon Company has confirmed that the upcoming Pokémon Presents livestream, scheduled for Tuesday, 22 July, will run for 24 minutes, making it the longest presentation in two years.

According to Serebii.net’s Joe Merrick, the runtime was revealed via Pokémon Korea’s official YouTube channel. Based on his analysis, this makes the upcoming presentation the fourth-longest since the series began in June 2020, trailing only those in February 2023, August 2021, and August 2023.

Keep ReadingShow less
GTA 6 performance leak

The same report claims that Rockstar and Sony have entered into a marketing partnership

YouTube/ Rockstar Games

GTA 6 performance leak points to 60fps on PS5 Pro

Highlights

  • GTA 6 is reportedly running at 60 frames per second on PS5 Pro
  • Performance for base PS5 and Xbox Series X/S remains unconfirmed
  • Leak comes from a source with a track record of accurate claims
  • Optimisation reportedly involves Sony engineers
  • Rockstar has not officially confirmed any platform-specific details

A new report suggests that Grand Theft Auto 6 will run at 60 frames per second, but only on the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro. The claim adds to a growing number of leaks around Rockstar’s next release, expected in May 2026.

The rumour has not been verified by Rockstar Games, and framerate details for the base PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S have not yet been confirmed.

Keep ReadingShow less
GTA 6

The file functions purely as a placeholder

YouTube/ Rockstar Games

GTA 6 early download appears on Xbox Store, fans celebrate milestone moment

Highlights

  • Grand Theft Auto VI listed on Xbox Store with early downloadable files
  • 328.76MB “pre-pre-load” now available, despite full release months away
  • Download offers no playable content, only displays key art
  • Fans excited to see the title on their home screens
  • Anticipation grows as Rockstar prepares for full launch

Fans of Grand Theft Auto VI are celebrating a new milestone as the game appears on the Xbox Store with an early set of downloadable files. While the small 328.76MB download offers no gameplay or functionality, it marks the first time players can have GTA VI visible on their home screens — a moment many never thought would arrive.

Early download sparks excitement

The early listing on the Xbox Store has given fans a symbolic taste of the long-awaited title, even if it’s not a traditional pre-load. This “pre-pre-load”, as some fans are calling it, prepares consoles ahead of time for the eventual pre-load closer to launch.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc