Assassin’s Creed invades Reverse: 1999 in major crossover event this August

Highlights

Reverse: 1999 x Assassin’s Creed collaboration event begins globally on 7 August 2025.



Ezio Auditore and Kassandra become playable via special banners; Alexios available for free.



Crossover introduces new story content, cosmetics, outfits, and themed gameplay.



Players can earn over 40 free gacha pulls, a 5-star character, and exclusive rewards.



The story spans Renaissance Florence and Ancient Greece, featuring key assassin figures.



Legendary assassins join Reverse: 1999

Bluepoch has officially confirmed the start date for its highly anticipated collaboration between Reverse: 1999 and Assassin’s Creed, which launches worldwide on 7 August 2025. The announcement was made during the game’s first-ever global livestream and marks a major crossover for both franchises.

The event introduces iconic assassins from Ubisoft’s long-running series into the world of Reverse: 1999, blending new playable characters, exclusive missions, themed cosmetics, and narrative expansions.

Playable assassins and limited-time banners

Players will be able to recruit two of Assassin’s Creed’s most recognised protagonists — Ezio Auditore da Firenze and Kassandra — via special time-limited gacha banners. Both characters have been integrated with unique combat mechanics designed to suit Reverse: 1999’s tactical gameplay.

Ezio will feature a flexible combat style, allowing players to switch between different weapons mid-battle. Kassandra, on the other hand, will offer a skill tree system that can be adjusted depending on the situation, introducing a strategic layer to her playstyle.

Meanwhile, Alexios, also from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, will be available as a free 5-star character. Players can unlock him simply by completing in-game activities during the event period.

Free rewards and in-game content

The collaboration also comes with a range of free content and bonuses for all players:

Free 5-star assassin character : Unlock Alexios through gameplay.



: Unlock Alexios through gameplay. Free monthly pass : Includes 2,700 Clear Drops (equivalent to 15 gacha pulls).



: Includes 2,700 Clear Drops (equivalent to 15 gacha pulls). Free cosmetic outfit : A new outfit for the character APPLe will be available at no cost.



: A new outfit for the character APPLe will be available at no cost. At least 43 free pulls : Available for each collaboration character banner.



: Available for each collaboration character banner. Bonus prizes from banners: Additional copies of Ezio or Kassandra are granted after 100, 160, 220, and 280 pulls.



These rewards provide accessible entry points for players to engage with the collaboration, even without purchasing premium content.

Story expansion: From Florence to Athens

The Assassin’s Creed crossover will unfold in two story-driven phases:

Phase I : Players will travel to Renaissance-era Florence, teaming up with Ezio Auditore to navigate the political tensions and secret threats lurking in the shadows of Assassin’s Creed II’s setting.



: Players will travel to Renaissance-era Florence, teaming up with Ezio Auditore to navigate the political tensions and secret threats lurking in the shadows of Assassin’s Creed II’s setting. Phase II: The narrative shifts to Ancient Greece, where the focus turns to the Acropolis of Athens. Here, players will join Kassandra and Alexios in a mission to disrupt the plans of the Cult of Kosmos, one of the main antagonist groups from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.



Both phases aim to blend Reverse: 1999’s time-travelling theme with key storylines and settings from the Assassin’s Creed universe, offering players a deep dive into two historically rich eras — and a chance to fight alongside legendary assassins.