Veteran Bollywood actor Asrani, known for 'Sholay', dies at 84

He became a household name with his performance as the eccentric jailer in Sholay (1975)

Asrani dies at 84

Asrani reached a new generation of filmgoers through his collaborations with filmmaker Priyadarshan

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Oct 21, 2025
Highlights

  • The celebrated comedian and character actor passed away due to age-related ailments.
  • Asrani’s career spanned over five decades across Hindi and regional cinema.
  • He was best known for his collaborations with Kader Khan and director Priyadarshan.

A prolific career in Indian cinema

Veteran actor Asrani, who brought laughter and warmth to Indian screens for more than five decades, has passed away at the age of 84 due to age-related ailments. Known for his impeccable comic timing and memorable supporting roles, Asrani was among the most recognisable faces in Hindi cinema from the 1970s through the 1990s.

He became a household name with his performance as the eccentric jailer in Sholay (1975), and also left a mark with acclaimed roles in Abhimaan, Bawarchi, and Chupke Chupke. Over the years, his versatility allowed him to move seamlessly between comedy, character parts and cameos.

Successful collaborations with Kader Khan

Asrani shared a long and successful professional relationship with actor-writer Kader Khan. The duo appeared together in several hit films including Swarg Se Sundar, Charnon Ki Saugandh, Patal Bhairvi, Himmatwala, Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni, Dulhe Raja, and Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare. Their chemistry and comic exchanges became a staple of mainstream Hindi cinema in the 1980s and 1990s.

Comic brilliance under Priyadarshan’s direction

In the 2000s, Asrani reached a new generation of filmgoers through his collaborations with filmmaker Priyadarshan. He featured in some of the director’s most popular comedies including Hera Pheri, Yeh Tera Ghar Yeh Mera Ghar, Hulchul, Garam Masala, Malamaal Weekly, Chup Chup Ke, Bhagam Bhaag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dhol, Billu, and De Dana Dan.

A legacy of laughter

With more than 350 films to his credit, Asrani’s contribution to Indian cinema is immense. His distinctive expressions, dialogue delivery, and ability to find humour in everyday situations made him one of Bollywood’s most beloved comic actors.

He is remembered not only for his performances but also for shaping the tone of comedy in Hindi films across generations.

priyadarshansholaydeathbollywood

