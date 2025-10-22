Asif’s five-wicket haul puts Pakistan on top in second Test

VETERAN Pakistan spinner Asif Afridi took five wickets on debut as South Africa reached 285-8 at lunch on the third day of the second Test in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

South Africa trail Pakistan’s first-innings total of 333 by 48 runs with two wickets remaining as they look to level the two-match series.

Senuran Muthusamy and Keshav Maharaj were batting on 48 and 23 respectively at the break, having added a 50-run stand for the ninth wicket.

Asif, aged 38 years and 299 days, became the second-oldest Pakistani to make his Test debut and returned figures of 5-61.

Like fellow left-armer Maharaj — who took seven wickets — Asif made full use of the dry conditions to become the 15th Pakistani bowler to claim five wickets on debut.

South Africa resumed the day on 185-4 and added 100 runs in the morning session.

With turn increasing on the Rawalpindi pitch, Asif struck early, having Kyle Verreynne caught behind by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for 10 with the fourth ball of the day.

Tristan Stubbs resisted Pakistan’s spinners for 256 minutes before Asif trapped him leg-before for 76 with a quicker delivery. His innings included six fours and a six.

Asif completed his five-wicket haul by trapping Simon Harmer leg-before for two, while Noman Ali dismissed Marco Jansen in the same manner for 12.

