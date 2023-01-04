Website Logo
  • Wednesday, January 04, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Asian families avoid British countryside due to ‘white and middle class’, not ‘minority friendly’ image, says BBC presenter 

“There is this barrier; a perception, often perpetuated by social media trolls, that the countryside is inherently white and middle class,” said Nihal Arthanayake.

FILE PHOTO: Nihal Arthanayake (LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A British Asian BBC presenter has said that Asian families avoid visiting countryside in UK due to the impression that these areas are ‘white and middle class’ and are not ‘minority friendly’.

BBC Radio 5 Live host Nihal Arthanayke pointed out that social media trolls have created such an image which drives non-white visitors away from some of the country’s most celebrated landscapes.

According to Arthanayke, few Asian families visit spots such as the Lake District though it is near to minority communities in Manchester and Sheffield.

However, the broadcaster, who is of Sri Lankan descent, revealed that walkers in countryside are happy to see visitors from Asian communities.

“There is this barrier; a perception, often perpetuated by social media trolls, that the countryside is inherently white and middle class. I think it does have an impact because I’m often surprised by how few Asian families I see in the Peak District when the communities of Manchester and Sheffield are so close,” Arthanayke was quoted as saying by the Country Walking magazine.

“But when you go out there, overwhelmingly you will find that people are just happy. Happy to be there and happy to see you.”

According to him, the UK is one of the most tolerant countries on the planet. The BBC host testified that he never felt anything other than welcome when walked alone or with the family in the country.

“The more people we can spread the word to, that walking is healthy and wonderful and normal, the fewer barriers there will be. And the more conversations people have when they’re outdoors, the more they will feel it’s a place where they belong. Just little chats. But they make a big difference,” he is reported to have said.

In June 2020, BBC programme the Countryfile revealed that ethnic minority visitors feel unwelcome in the countryside because it is a ‘white environment’. The TV programme was investigating the independent research from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Its presenter Ellie Harrison during the time said that the British countryside is racist and white people needed to acknowledge they have benefited from the past.

Essex-native Arthanayake started out by promoting rap shows while he was doing his A-levels. Later, he opened his own nightclub named the Bombay Bronx in May 2004.

His first TV programme came in 1999 when he was began presenting ‘Webwise‘ live for BBC Two.

Now, Arthanayake presents an afternoon of news, big name interviews and conversation.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Shocking! Record number of ‘foreign objects’ found in UK patients after surgery
News
Concept of ‘white privilege’ removed from training material for parliamentary employees
News
Bhupinder Singh Gill set to become first-ever Sikh assistant referee in Premier League history
News
Cumbria woman, who claimed she was raped by Asian gang, convicted for false claims and…
HEALTH
Want to live longer? Increase your water intake
News
Sunak wants to ensure all pupils in England study maths until age 18
News
Modi speaks with King Charles III, discusses climate action
News
University urges students to have ‘hard conversations’ over ‘white privilege’
News
These are the 20 most painful health conditions, according to NHS
News
Ranjeet Rathore, first Indian who became head of UK students’ union, urges to…
News
Man who attacked son-in-law with meat cleaver jailed
News
Windrush 75th anniversary sees huge support from British society: ‘Like a Diamond Jubilee…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW