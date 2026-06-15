Lindblad scores again with points finish in Barcelona

BRITISH driver Arvid Lindblad continued his points-scoring run in Formula One by finishing ninth at the Gran Premio Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday (14) after a post-race penalty for Alpine driver Franco Colapinto moved him up one position.

Lindblad crossed the finish line in tenth place but was promoted to ninth after the penalty, while teammate Liam Lawson moved from ninth to eighth as Visa Cash App Racing Bulls secured another double points finish following Monaco.

The result came a week after Lindblad recorded the best finish of his Formula One career with sixth place at the Monaco Grand Prix on June 7, continuing a strong start to his rookie season.

“Overall, we had a decent day, and it's a good result for the team to get both cars in the points once again after Monaco. That being said, we'll regroup with the team and see what things we could have executed better, as we lost some time during the race.

“We were fast during the second and third stints, but coming from so far back meant it was more of a catch-up game, as opposed to really being able to utilise our pace to gain positions.

“Regardless, the team has given us a strong package, which I'm happy with. After the last few weekends where we raced on unique circuits, it's been nice to show strong pace here in Barcelona as well, which is more of a standard high-speed track.

“Hopefully, this means the car will be well-suited for upcoming tracks, starting with getting back to racing at the Red Bull Ring in two weeks.”

Born on August 8, 2007, in Surrey to Swedish father Stefan and Indian mother Anita Ahuja, Lindblad joined the Red Bull Junior Team after progressing through karting and the junior ranks. He became the youngest race winner in both Formula 3 and Formula 2 before earning a Racing Bulls seat for the 2026 Formula One season.

Lindblad, who has previously said, “My dream is to be a Formula One driver. I want to be a Formula One world champion,” has now scored points in successive races as he continues his first Formula One campaign.