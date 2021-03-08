ArcelorMittal to invest around £5bn in India’s Gujarat

GLOBAL steel and mining major ArcelorMittal will invest more than Rs 500 billion (£4.93bn) in India’s western state of Gujarat, chief minister Vijay Rupani has said.







The investment announcement came on Sunday (7), a day after ArcelorMittal’s executive chairman Lakshmi Mittal visited Rupani.

“All industrialists from India and abroad, including Lakshmi Mittal, are coming to Gujarat for making investment as they count Gujarat as the best (investment) destination. Lakshmi Mittal came to meet me on Saturday (6). He told me that he will make an investment of more than Rs 500bn in Gujarat in the coming days,” Rupani told reporters.

During his trip to Gujarat, Mittal met prime minister Narendra Modi, who attended the Combined Commanders’ Conference in Kevadia and deputy chief minister Nitin Patel.







According to reports, Mittal talked about his proposed contribution for making Gujarat an industrial leader in the country.

Mittal also visited the world’s tallest statue of unity at Kevadia on Friday (5), which he described as the ‘pride of India’.

“One can see the reflection of our prime minister Narendra Modiji’s far-sightedness, strong leadership and broad thinking everywhere in Kevadia,” Mittal wrote in the guest book in Hindi.







“I was left wondering how in a short time the prime minister transformed it. Kevadia is a pride of India, and is a living symbol of the fact that India is in strong hands and India’s future is secure.”





