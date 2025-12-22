Apple hastens iOS 26 upgrade as security threats put millions of iPhones at risk

Highlights

Apple limits critical security fixes to iOS 26, urging users to update immediately



Older software versions no longer receive full protection, even on newer iPhones



Apple confirms active spyware threats targeting iPhone users



Analysts estimate at least half of iPhone users have yet to install iOS 26



Apple restricts access to security updates

Apple has taken an unusual step by limiting key security patches to iOS 26, effectively pushing users who have delayed the upgrade to act now. The move affects hundreds of millions of iPhones and marks a departure from Apple’s practice of supporting multiple operating systems at the same time.

Many users expected iOS 18.7.3 to remain available as a final optional update for iPhone 11 models and newer. While early versions suggested wider support, Apple has now confirmed that recent fixes — including critical ones — are only being issued for a limited set of older devices, including the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR.

Confirmed spyware attacks raise concern

Apple says the decision follows the discovery of fresh security threats. The company has confirmed that iPhones are once again being targeted by mercenary spyware. Although these attacks are aimed at specific individuals, Apple warns the methods could spread more broadly over time.

Due to the seriousness of the threat, the update has also triggered warnings from US authorities, highlighting the risks of continuing to use outdated software.

Slow uptake of ios 26

The move comes amid slower adoption of iOS 26 than Apple likely anticipated. Analysts suggest at least 50% of iPhone users have not yet upgraded. Storage limitations, resistance to interface changes and general update fatigue are cited as key reasons.

By comparison, only a small share of users are thought to be using iPhones that cannot run iOS 26. Most devices still on iOS 18 are technically capable of making the switch.

Why upgrading now matters

Apple’s guidance is clear: anyone using an iPhone 11 or newer should update to iOS 26 without delay. Security researchers warn that devices running older software are far more vulnerable to attack. Industry data shows more than half of mobile devices worldwide operate on outdated operating systems at any given time.

In addition to urgent security fixes, iOS 26 introduces stronger privacy protections in Safari, better safeguards against malicious wired connections and new tools designed to identify scam calls and messages. For users weighing convenience against safety, Apple’s latest stance leaves little room for hesitation.