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Apple plans ChatGPT-style Siri relaunch with auto-deleting chats and privacy-first features

Apple is reportedly preparing one of its biggest updates to Siri in years

Apple plans ChatGPT-style Siri relaunch with auto-deleting chats and privacy-first features

The changes could mark a shift in how Apple positions Siri

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 18, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Apple is reportedly preparing a major Siri overhaul for its June developer conference
  • A standalone AI-powered Siri app could introduce chatbot-style conversations
  • Privacy features, including auto-deleting chats, are expected to be a central focus

Apple is reportedly preparing one of its biggest updates to Siri in years, with privacy expected to sit at the centre of its AI strategy as competition among digital assistants intensifies. According to reports ahead of the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June, the technology giant is planning a redesigned Siri experience that aims to distinguish itself in a market increasingly dominated by AI chatbots.

The changes could mark a shift in how Apple positions Siri, moving beyond a traditional voice assistant and towards a more conversational AI model.

A standalone Siri experience may be on the way

Reports suggest Apple is preparing its first dedicated Siri app, designed to function more like chatbot platforms such as ChatGPT. The updated assistant is expected to be powered by Google Gemini technology, allowing users to interact through more natural and detailed conversations.

The move would represent a significant change for Siri, which has faced growing pressure as competitors introduced more advanced AI tools capable of handling longer and more complex interactions.

Privacy could become Apple’s biggest selling point

One of the most notable features expected in the new Siri experience is greater control over stored conversations. Reports indicate users may be able to automatically delete chat histories after 30 days, after one year, or choose to keep them indefinitely.

Apple executives are expected to highlight privacy as a key difference between Siri and rival AI platforms. The company has frequently positioned itself as a technology brand focused on user data protection, and the new tools could reinforce that message.

More than an upgrade

The expected Siri changes arrive at a time when AI competition is accelerating across the technology industry. However, reports also suggest Apple’s emphasis on privacy may partly reflect ongoing comparisons between Siri and more advanced AI systems already available elsewhere.

With its June event approaching, attention is likely to focus not only on new features but also on whether Apple can redefine Siri’s place in an increasingly crowded AI landscape.

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