Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Proud of my roots in Goa, says European Council's Antonio Costa

He said he is an Overseas Citizen of India during India–EU summit in New Delhi

Antonio Costa

India's prime minister Narendra Modi embraces European Council president Antonio Costa (R) at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on January 27, 2026.

Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP via Getty Images
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJan 28, 2026
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

EUROPEAN COUNCIL president Antonio Costa has said he was proud of his ancestral roots in Goa, from where his father’s family came, and said the connection between Europe and India was personal to him.

Speaking at a press conference at Hyderabad House in the presence of prime minister Narendra Modi and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, Costa said he was also an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI). He showed his OCI card to the gathering after taking it out of his pocket.

The OCI scheme, meant for people of Indian origin who are foreign nationals, was introduced by amending the Citizenship Act, 1955, in August 2005. A registered OCI is granted a multiple-entry, multi-purpose, lifelong visa to visit India, but the status does not confer political rights, according to the ministry of external affairs.

Modi on Tuesday (27) hosted von der Leyen and Costa for India–European Union (EU) summit talks in New Delhi, amid strains in ties between Europe and the US. The two EU leaders were the chief guests at the 77th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path on Monday (26).

“Thank you, dear prime minister Modi, for welcoming us on this special occasion. We were privileged yesterday to be your chief guests for the Republic Day celebrations,” Costa said.

India and the EU on Tuesday announced the sealing of a free trade agreement (FTA) during the summit. The announcement came amid global trade disruptions linked to tariff policies.

Calling the development historic, Costa said, “We are opening a new chapter in our relations — on trade, on security, and on people-to-people ties.”

“I am the president of the European Council, but I am also an Overseas Citizen of India. As you can imagine, it has a special meaning for me. I am very proud of my roots in Goa, where my father’s family came from. The connection between Europe and India is personal to me,” he said.

Goa, which was under Portuguese rule for several centuries, was liberated on December 19, 1961. Costa was born in Lisbon on July 17, 1961, nearly five months before Goa’s liberation.

India and the 27-nation EU bloc also announced a joint strategic agenda for the next five years and signed 13 agreements, including one related to the conclusion of FTA negotiations.

“Our summit sends a clear message to the world: at a time when the global order is changing, the European Union and India stand together as strategic and reliable partners,” Costa said, adding that the partnership was moving to the next stage.

(PTI)

european councilindia-eu trade dealnarendra modiantonio costa

Related News

Matthew Goodwin
News

Reform candidate faces backlash over comments on British identity

facial recognition
News

Met police face court challenge over facial recognition rollout

rwanda deal
News

Rwanda seeks arbitration over cancelled UK asylum deal

nipah virus
News

India says two Nipah infections detected, situation contained

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us