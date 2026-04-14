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Did you use an Android phone since 2017? Google may owe you money

A $135 million settlement covers millions of US users whose cellular data was used without consent

Android compensation claim

A separate case involving California residents had previously resulted in a $350 million settlement

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Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseApr 14, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
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Highlights

  • Google settled for $135 m after lawsuit claimed Android devices used cellular data without permission-.
  • Around 100 million US users could be eligible for a payout.
  • Final approval hearing is scheduled for June 23, with opt-out deadline of May 29.
Google has agreed to pay $135 m to settle a lawsuit claiming its Android operating system transferred user data in the background without permission.
The transfers allegedly happened even when phones were completely idle, and sometimes over cellular networks rather than Wi-Fi, quietly eating into users' paid data allowances.
Google denied wrongdoing but chose to settle. A separate case involving California residents had previously resulted in a $350 million settlement.

The lawsuit accused Google of causing Android devices to send "a variety of information" to its servers with no notice to the user.

Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda told The Post the company was "pleased to resolve this case, which mischaracterised standard industry practices that keep Android safe" and added it would provide "additional disclosures to give people more information about how our services work."

Who gets paid

Around 100 million Americans could be eligible for a share of the settlement. To qualify, a person must be a US resident, not a business, who used an Android device to access the internet on a cellular data plan at any point since 12 November 2017.

Those already part of the separate California case, Csupo v. Google LLC, do not qualify.

Android compensation claim The lawsuit accused Google of causing Android devices to send "a variety of information" to its servers with no notice to the userGetty Images

Individual payouts are expected to be modest, roughly between $1 and $1.50 per person, though payments are capped at $100 depending on how many users ultimately claim.

Eligible users do not need to fill in a traditional claim form but are encouraged to visit the official settlement website, FederalCellularClassAction.com, and select a preferred payment method.

If no method is chosen, administrators may attempt payment through Zelle, PayPal or Venmo using available account details.

Those wanting to opt out and keep their right to sue separately must submit a signed request before 29 May.

The final court approval hearing is set for 23 June. If approved, funds will be distributed among all eligible claimants after attorney fees and court costs are deducted.

Users unsure whether they qualify can contact the settlement administrator on 1-844-655-4255.

androidgoogleusdata transferdata privacysettlementtech lawsuit

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