Highlights

The newly opened Allu Cinemas in Hyderabad has drawn online criticism over its “Legendary Directors Wall”.

Fans questioned the absence of several influential filmmakers, including Shankar and Ram Gopal Varma.

The discussion has centred on who qualifies as a “legend” and how such selections are made.

Fans question omissions on the directors wall

The launch of Allu Cinemas in Hyderabad was expected to mark a major step in the Allu family’s exhibition business. Instead, attention quickly shifted to a display inside the multiplex — a “Legendary Directors Wall” that has triggered debate among film fans.

Videos shared online from the newly opened theatre show photographs of filmmakers such as S. S. Rajamouli, Mani Ratnam, Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sukumar, Trivikram Srinivas, Prashanth Neel, Rishab Shetty, Vetrimaaran and Atlee.

While many recognised the achievements of those featured, viewers quickly pointed out the absence of several influential directors whose work has shaped Indian cinema over the past decades.

Among the most discussed omissions was S. Shankar, widely known for large-scale films such as Enthiran, Indian, Mudhalvan and Sivaji. For many fans, his absence was surprising given his long-standing influence on big-budget commercial cinema in the south.

The list also excluded filmmakers such as Ram Gopal Varma, who transformed storytelling styles in Telugu cinema during the 1990s, along with Puri Jagannadh and Sreenu Vaitla.

Discussion over influence and legacy

The absence of Puri Jagannadh sparked particular discussion online, with fans noting his role in shaping the mass-action image of Allu Arjun through several popular films. Some also pointed out that director Boyapati Srinu, another figure associated with large-scale Telugu entertainers, was not featured.

Meanwhile, the presence of Atlee prompted a separate debate. The filmmaker has previously faced criticism from some viewers who claim that elements of his work draw from earlier films, particularly those of Shankar. A section of fans therefore questioned why Atlee appeared on the wall while Shankar did not.

The discussion gained further traction because Allu Arjun is currently collaborating with Atlee on an upcoming film, leading some social media users to speculate that professional ties may have influenced the selection.

Separate display for veteran filmmakers

The multiplex also features another display dedicated to veteran filmmakers, including K. Viswanath, Dasari Narayana Rao, K. Balachander and Bapu.

Despite this separate tribute, the debate around the “Legendary Directors Wall” has continued, with many fans questioning how the list of directors was curated.

Allu Cinemas was inaugurated by A. Revanth Reddy, chief minister of Telangana, and will begin public screenings on March 19 during the Ugadi festival. The theatre complex features a screen measuring nearly 75 feet wide, described as the largest Dolby Cinema screen in India, the biggest in Asia and the second largest in the world.