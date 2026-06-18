Alia Bhatt hints at Raha’s future and says she is ‘meant for the stage’

Highlights

Alia Bhatt believes daughter Raha Kapoor has a natural flair for performing.

The actor says Raha loves music, dancing and quickly picks up new steps.

She also described her daughter as "a leader and a thinker".

Raha continues to show a strong interest in sports and other activities.

Alia Bhatt has shared a glimpse into daughter Raha Kapoor's growing personality, revealing that she already shows signs of enjoying life in the spotlight.

While discussing her own childhood passion for films and the performing arts, the actor suggested that Raha may have inherited a similar enthusiasm. According to Alia, the youngster loves music, dancing and expressing herself, prompting the actor to describe her as someone who is "meant for the stage".

‘She’s meant for the stage’

Speaking to News18, Alia said Raha is developing interests across a range of activities but appears particularly drawn to performance.

The actor revealed that her daughter enjoys listening to songs and is always eager to dance. She also noted that Raha picks up dance steps quickly and has a natural enthusiasm for performing.

At the same time, Alia stressed that her daughter is still discovering what she enjoys most, whether that is art, dance, sport or other creative pursuits.

More than a performer

While Alia's comments focused on Raha's love of music and movement, she also highlighted qualities that go beyond performance.

Describing her daughter as "a leader and a thinker", the actor said Raha is observant, curious and keen to explore different interests. She added that the youngster is currently very interested in sports and other physical activities.

The comments echo previous remarks from Alia, who has often spoken about Raha's energetic nature and competitive spirit.

Alia on motherhood and ambition

In an earlier interview with Femina, Alia said she would be delighted if Raha eventually became an athlete, describing her as naturally active and highly competitive from a young age.

The actor has also spoken about how motherhood has changed her approach to work. In a conversation with Esquire India, she explained that while she remains ambitious, she has become more selective about the projects she takes on in order to spend more time with her family.

Alia married Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022, and the couple welcomed Raha later that year. For now, the actor is content watching her daughter explore different passions, but she already believes Raha has the confidence and charisma to command a stage of her own.