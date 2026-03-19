Alexa gets a British personality as Amazon rolls out AI upgrade in UK

Alexa+ brings a more human, UK-style tone to conversations.

Upgrade aims to compete with advanced AI chatbots.

Some users may prefer the old, no-nonsense version.

Amazon is giving Alexa a distinctly British personality, rolling out a new AI-powered upgrade across the UK that changes how the voice assistant speaks, responds and holds conversations.

The update, called Alexa+, shifts the device away from short, functional replies towards something more conversational. Instead of blunt answers, users may now hear more casual, locally familiar responses, designed to sound less like a machine and more like someone you might actually chat to.

Amazon says the change reflects how people are now using AI, with expectations shaped by tools that feel more interactive and human. More than 52 per cent of people in the UK have already tried Alexa, with over 114 billion interactions recorded since 2023, suggesting the device is already widely used, even if often for basic tasks.

Less robot, more personality

The difference shows up in simple requests. Where the older Alexa would respond with a straight answer, the new version adds tone, phrasing and a sense of context.

Alexa+ is also designed to follow conversations, meaning it can remember what you were talking about instead of treating every question separately. It can suggest things on its own too, rather than waiting to be asked.

The assistant has also been tuned to sound more local, using British-style phrasing and a more relaxed tone.

This reflects a wider shift in AI design. Users are no longer just looking for accurate answers, they expect something closer to a conversation.

Not everyone wants a chatty Alexa

That shift may divide opinion. Some users may find the new style more natural and engaging, especially those who use Alexa regularly throughout the day. Others may see it as unnecessary, particularly if they prefer quick, direct answers.

Jessica Miller of FDM/CCS Insight reportedly said users will notice an immediate difference, describing it as a very different experience, as quoted in a news report.

There has also been long-standing criticism that Alexa is underused in many homes. Ed Freed from Rapp UK reportedly described it as little more than an “expensive kitchen timer” for some households, pointing to a gap between what the device can do and how people actually use it.

The update appears to be Amazon’s attempt to change that perception and make Alexa feel more relevant again.

Alexa+ is being rolled out through software updates to existing Echo devices, though Amazon has not confirmed when the rollout will be fully complete across the UK.

Whether the new personality makes Alexa more useful or simply more talkative will likely become clear once it lands in everyday use.