Website Logo
  • Thursday, January 18, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

India’s Akasa Air orders 150 Boeing MAX jets

The order does not include the 737 Max 9 version which is in the spotlight after a mid-air cabin panel blowout in the US

Visitors gathered near an Akasa Air aircraft during the ‘Wings India 2024’, an exhibition and conference on civil aviation, at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on January 18, 2024. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA’s Akasa Air said on Thursday (18) it has ordered 150 Boeing MAX narrowbody planes, showcasing its confidence in the troubled planemaker as the budget carrier seeks to fly to more destinations at home and abroad.

This is the first major order announcement for Boeing’s MAX jetliner programme since a mid-air cabin panel blowout in the US early this month, although Akasa’s order does not include the 737 Max 9 version which is in the spotlight after the incident.

The order was announced at the “Wings India” air show in the southern city of Hyderabad, which has attracted planemakers, airlines and government officials as they make the most of India’s travel boom, with a greater focus on international routes.

“We feel very confident about the aircraft type that we have … even seeing Boeing’s commitment to the way they’ve handled this problem,” said Priya Mehra, Akasa’s chief legal, regulatory and strategic relations officer.

Akasa’s order for 737 MAX 10 and MAX 8-200 does not include the MAX 9 version, which has been largely grounded over the Alaska Airlines cabin panel blowout incident.

Mehra said the airline was not looking at diversifying its fleet. It currently operates 22 aircraft and will receive deliveries of a total of 204 planes over eight years.

Further terms of the Boeing deal were not disclosed.

Although India is now the world’s fastest-growing aviation market, with travel demand outstripping the supply of planes, the bulk of international traffic is captured by global carriers such as Emirates.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said he expects the country’s fleet size to surge to 2,000 in the next decade from about 700 currently.

At present, IndiGo, Air India and Akasa have orders pending for more than 1,500 planes, with multi-billion dollar deals announced last year.

Since it started flying in 2022, Akasa has garnered a market share of 4 per cent, while bigger rival IndiGo has the largest share at 60 per cent and Tata Group airlines have a combined 26 per cent.

Akasa plans to fly to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar in the first phase of its international expansion, said Praveen Iyer, chief commercial officer.

The newest entrant to the Indian aviation industry was hit last year by the abrupt departure of about a tenth of its pilots, and had warned it was flying less as a result, costing it market share. It has since said the issue is behind it.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Foxconn to set up chip testing plant in India
Business
Indian IT giants see revenues decline
Business
Rising costs curb India’s appetite for Russian oil
INTERNATIONAL
Diageo and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs settle racism lawsuit
News
Maldives sets March deadline for troops from India to leave
News
Haley looks to New Hampshire for momentum
Business
Regent Group’s Dr Selva Pankaj invited to WEF Annual Meeting 2024
UK
Asda introduces four-day work week
HEADLINE STORY
Edwardian Group sells 10 hotels to Starwood Capital
INDIA
Ambani calls Modi most successful prime minister in India’s history
Business
Speedy lending and impact are priorities for World Bank
Business
India’s antitrust agency probes global delivery firms
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW