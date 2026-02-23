Air India rolls out major UK campaign as it pushes brand reset

Air India launches a four-week UK awareness campaign.

Advertising will span taxis, buses, rail and broadcast.

The airline continues to focus on fleet and service upgrades.

Air India has launched a new UK advertising push as part of its ongoing transformation strategy, with the campaign placing the airline’s upgraded fleet and onboard experience at the centre of its messaging. The four-week initiative, titled ‘Experience New’, marks the latest step in Air India’s efforts to reposition itself in the competitive international aviation market.

The UK campaign will focus heavily on London, where the airline already runs multiple weekly services, and is expected to target both business and leisure travellers considering trips to India. The move also reflects Air India’s continued focus on strengthening its presence in the UK aviation market, one of its key international corridors.

The campaign, developed by McCann Worldwide with media planning handled by Omnicom Group, will run across a wide mix of outdoor and transport advertising. Around 300 black taxis and advertising panels on 100 buses, including five full bus wraps, will carry campaign visuals, alongside hoardings and digital screens across high-footfall areas.

London Underground stations and rail networks are also included, with static and digital placements across major stations such as Bond Street, Oxford Circus and Canary Wharf, as well as digital escalator panels across several central hubs. Advertising will also appear on the Heathrow Express and within Heathrow Airport Terminal 2, where Air India operates flights between London Heathrow and Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Broadcast advertising forms another part of the strategy, with television spots scheduled during coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Sky Sports. Radio advertising across Lyca Radio, Punjab Radio and Sunrise Radio will run alongside print, digital and social media placements aimed at widening reach.

Focus on product upgrades

The campaign comes as Air India continues to roll out changes across its fleet and onboard offering, part of a broader effort to modernise operations. The airline is highlighting updates to its Business Class and Premium Economy cabins, alongside refreshed menus, onboard connectivity and expanded entertainment options.

From London Heathrow, Air India currently operates 49 weekly flights across its three main routes to India, including 28 flights to Delhi, 14 to Mumbai and seven to Bengaluru. The airline appears to be positioning these routes as key links for both corporate travel and tourism traffic between the UK and India.

The wider messaging around ‘Experience New’ suggests the airline is attempting to reinforce its long-term strategy of fleet renewal and service upgrades, while maintaining a strong focus on connectivity between the two markets.