Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

World's first AI diabetes risk tool to be tested by NHS in 2025

AI-diabetes-risk-tool-iStock
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraDec 26, 2024
Vivek Mishra
See Full Bio

THE NHS in England is set to launch a world-first trial of an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that predicts the risk of developing type 2 diabetes up to 13 years before symptoms appear.

The trial, scheduled for 2025, will take place at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust and Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, The Guardian reported.

The AI technology, known as Aire-DM, analyses electrocardiogram (ECG) readings during routine heart scans to detect subtle changes in the heart's electrical activity. These changes, which are too small to be noticed by the human eye, could indicate a future risk of type 2 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes, which affects over 500 million people globally, is a leading cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, strokes, and amputations.

Experts estimate that the number of cases worldwide could reach 1 billion by 2050, the newspaper reported. The new AI tool offers the potential for early interventions, such as dietary and lifestyle changes, to prevent or delay the onset of the disease.

The technology was developed by a team led by Dr Fu Siong Ng and Dr Arunashis Sau at Imperial College London.

They used 1.2 million ECG records and validated the tool using data from the UK Biobank, which contains medical and genetic records of over 500,000 participants. Aire-DM identifies patterns in ECGs that are more common among those likely to develop diabetes in the future.

The tool has shown a predictive accuracy of about 70 per cent across diverse demographics, with accuracy improving further when combined with clinical and genetic data, The Guardian reported.

Dr Libor Pastika, a clinical research training fellow at Imperial, described the technology as a “revolutionary” way to predict type 2 diabetes risk early and enable preventive care.

Professor Bryan Williams, the British Heart Foundation's chief scientific and medical officer, added that this development could be a “gamechanger” in tackling a rapidly growing health challenge.

imperial college healthcarenhs englandtype 2 diabetesartificial intelligencenhsai diabetes risk tool

Related News

tsunami-chennai-getty
Featured

Asia marks 20 years since 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami

Sam-Konstas-getty
Cricket

Australia’s top order dominates day one of fourth Test against India

Salah-Liverpool-Getty
Football

Boxing Day: Liverpool eye win; Arsenal and Spurs face key tests

Top 10 south Asian dancefloor anthems of 2024
Top lists

Top 10 south Asian dancefloor anthems of 2024

More For You

Study estimates autism affects one in 127 globally

The disorder is associated with repetitive behaviour and affected social skills.

(Photo for representation: iStock)

Study estimates autism affects one in 127 globally

A STUDY has estimated that one in every 127 people globally, or 6.18 crore individuals, had autism in 2021, with the neurodevelopmental condition featuring among the top 10 causes of non-fatal health burden in youth aged under 20 years.

The disorder is associated with repetitive behaviour and affected social skills. Signs, which can begin to show as early as 12 months of age, include poor non-verbal communication, such as avoiding eye contact and not responding to their name.

Keep ReadingShow less
Taxi and ambulance drivers 'less likely to die' from Alzheimer's

Taxi and ambulance drivers had the lowest proportion of deaths due to Alzheimer's disease.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Taxi and ambulance drivers 'less likely to die' from Alzheimer's

DEATHS due to Alzheimer's disease were found to be lowest among taxi and ambulance drivers, who frequently process spatial and navigational information, according to a new study.

The findings, published in the British Medical Journal, suggest that working in these professions may have a protective effect against Alzheimer's disease, an age-related condition that progressively deteriorates memory, thinking, and daily functioning.

Keep ReadingShow less
genomics-iStock

A recent RHO review highlighted significant gaps in health equity data for genomic services. (Representational image: iStock)

NHS study to tackle inequalities in access to genomic medicine

THE NHS Race and Health Observatory (RHO) and NHS England have launched an 18-month research project to address disparities faced by ethnic minority groups in accessing genomic medicine.

The initiative will examine racial and ethnic biases in the NHS Genomic Medicine Service (GMS) through national and regional assessments of health inequalities.

Keep ReadingShow less
Coffee, a widely consumed beverage, has been associated with reduced risks of several conditions, including heart disease, cognitive decline, and chronic illnesses. (Photo: iStock)
Coffee, a widely consumed beverage, has been associated with reduced risks of several conditions, including heart disease, cognitive decline, and chronic illnesses. (Photo: iStock)

Coffee could extend healthy lifespan by nearly two years, study finds

DRINKING coffee may extend a person’s healthy lifespan by almost two years, according to a study published in the journal Ageing Research Reviews. The research, which reviewed previously published studies, concluded that moderate coffee consumption could correspond to an average increase in healthspan of 1.8 years.

Researchers from Portugal highlighted coffee’s potential in promoting a healthy lifestyle, especially as the global population continues to age. "We know that the world's population is ageing faster than ever, which is why it's increasingly important to explore dietary interventions which may allow people to not only live longer but also healthier lives," said Rodrigo Cunha from the University of Coimbra, who led the study.

Keep ReadingShow less
Researchers discover how sleep keeps the brain ready for daily learning

Researchers discover how sleep keeps the brain ready for daily learning

Eastern Eye

WHILE it's well-established that sleep aids in forming and storing memories, a new study has uncovered how this process continues throughout a person's lifetime without depleting neurons or brain cells.

Researchers discovered that during deep sleep, certain parts of the hippocampus – a key brain region involved in learning and memory – temporarily go silent, allowing neurons to 'reset'.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications