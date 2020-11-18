Abhishek Bachchan on shooting films in Kolkata

By: Mohnish Singh







Abhishek Bachchan is currently riding high on the success of his latest film Ludo (2020), which premiered on 12th November on Netflix. Also featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh on the ensemble cast, the crime comedy is an Anurag Basu directorial.

Junior Bachchan shot for his portion in Ludo, which is an anthology film, in Kolkata. His upcoming film Bob Biswas, which is a spin-off of Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani (2012), has also been shot in the city of joy. The actor says that each time he shoots in Kolkata, he receives a rousing response from its people.

“I admit Kolkata feels like home. My Maa is a Bengali and my Paa is considered the son-in-law of Bengal. They consider me their grandson. And it’s a huge honour for me to shoot in Kolkata whenever I can,” says Junior Abhishek.







Recently, director Anurag Basu revealed how difficult was it to shoot Ludo on the streets of Kolkata. He also added that once the shoot had to be stalled because of the crowds that had thronged the location.

But Abhishek Bachchan describes it as an exhilarating experience. “It is very heartening to return to Kolkata. I shot in this city for Mani Ratnam’s Yuva in 2003. I have also shot for Rituparno Ghosh’s Antar Mahal (2005) in Kolkata. Then I did another Bengali film Partha Sengupta’s Desh (2002) where I played my own mom’s son. Each time I have been given a royal welcome here. It feels like coming home,” the actor concludes.

Abhishek Bachchan is now waiting for the release of his next film The Big Bull. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film also stars Ileana D’Cruz in the lead role. It is set to release digitally on Disney+ Hotstar soon.







Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.





