Website Logo
  • Thursday, December 16, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 476,478
Total Cases 34,718,602
Today's Fatalities 343
Today's Cases 7,974
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 476,478
Total Cases 34,718,602
Today's Fatalities 343
Today's Cases 7,974

News

25 million Britons get booster shots as virus continues to surge

People queue up for Covid-19 vaccinations at a community centre near Oval on December 16, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

BRITAIN has administered booster shots to more than one-third of its population amid surging cases of new infections.

The health department said “a record” 745,000 people received a third jab in the UK on Thursday (16) alone, taking the total to more than 25 million.

Health secretary Sajid Javid said the pace of the drive reflected people’s “enthusiasm” nationwide to get themselves boosted against the virus.

“Today’s milestone of 25 million top-up jabs is a testament to the enthusiasm of people up and down the country who are rolling up their sleeves to get boosted now,” he said.

In a bid to speed up the vaccination efforts, the 15-minute observation period following the administration of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines has been suspended.

Some 750 personnel of armed forces have been drafted in to support the deployment of vaccines across the UK. Thousands of volunteers have stepped up to back the drive as extra vaccine centres and pop-up sites are opened.

Eligible adults can walk into vaccination centres or book online through the National Booking Service.

NHS England has also launched a recruitment drive for 10,000 new vaccinators, administration staff, healthcare support workers and volunteers to join the national immunisation mission.

According to the Health Security Agency, a booster vaccine “tops up protection against symptomatic infection from the Omicron variant to around 70 per cent”.

“We have no time to waste in the race between the virus and the vaccine. Booster jabs are absolutely critical for strengthening our defences,” Javid said.

Vaccines minister Maggie Throup, who hailed the “real sense of public spirit”, urged people to turn up for the vaccination in larger numbers.

“Keep coming forward for your jabs. It is one of the single most important things you can do this winter.”

According to Worldometer data, the UK recorded 88,376 new Covid cases and 146 deaths on Thursday (16).

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Sadiq Khan plans council tax rise, cut free travel for over-60s
UK
Respect mask-wearing rules in pharmacies, urges NPA
UK
Oxford to get Poonawalla vaccine research facility
UK
When Johnson met serial killer Charles Sobhraj
News
EXCLUSIVE: Alarm as Asians shun booster jabs
UK
Woman regrets time with Daesh in Syria
News
EXCLUSIVE: BBC radio unlikely to hit leadership targets
News
Man accepts responsibility for killing Sabina Nessa
UK
Allow asylum seekers to work in UK: Committee
News
UNESCO adds India’s Durga Puja to ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage’ list
News
Judge’s bullying case against government moves closer to trial
UK
Bedfordshire A5 crash victims identified by tattoos and scars
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Gavaskar says Ganguly needs to clear air on Kohli’s comments…
25 million Britons get booster shots as virus continues to…
Indian suppliers to top UK brands refuse to pay minimum…
Sadiq Khan plans council tax rise, cut free travel for…
Respect mask-wearing rules in pharmacies, urges NPA
Oxford to get Poonawalla vaccine research facility
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE