Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 19, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 433,049
Total Cases 32,322,258
Today's Fatalities 530
Today's Cases 36,401
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 433,049
Total Cases 32,322,258
Today's Fatalities 530
Today's Cases 36,401

News

2 killed in explosion at Pakistan’s Muharram procession

Shiite Muslims flagellate themselves during an Ashura procession in Lahore on August 19, 2021, to mark the death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad. (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A POWERFUL explosion ripped through a Muharram procession in central Pakistan’s Punjab province on Thursday (19), killing at least two people, including a seven-year-old girl.

A senior minister and police officials said 59 people were injured in the blast.

The incident took place at Bahawalnagar, some 260 kilometres from Lahore when a Shia procession was heading to an Imambargah as part of the annual Ashura commemoration.

Punjab home minister Raja Basharat confirmed that at least two people were killed in the attack carried out by a man who threw a hand grenade at the mourners in the procession which was passing near a mosque.

He said the attacker was arrested and pictures shared on social media showed police dragging a bearded and shirtless man in handcuffs.

Basharat said two of the injured were in critical conditions at Bahawalpur’s Victoria Hospital.

Videos circulating on social media showed people running around in panic after the blast and ambulances rushing injured persons to the hospital.

Opposition senator Sehar Kamran termed the blast a “cracker attack” and prayed for the recovery of those who were injured.

Bahawalnagar was trending on Twitter on Thursday (19), even as mobile services remained suspended in Pakistan’s major cities, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Quetta, and Sukkur to avoid any untoward incident during the Ashura processions.

Shiite Muslims took out processions across Pakistan amid tight security arrangements, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain.

The annual commemoration mourns the death of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Hussein, one of the most revered figures of Shiite Muslims.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Sharma says finance plan being worked out for developing countries
News
Gurkha veterans call off hunger strike as UK government agrees talks
News
Taliban takeover will inspire terrorists, warns UK defence secretary Ben Wallace
News
Pfizer Covid jab declines faster than AstraZeneca: study
News
Indian defence minister worried over rising national security challenges
UK
British lawmaker questions UK’s aid to Pakistan
News
Kuwait to resume commercial flights with Bangladesh, India
UK
UK will double humanitarian aid to Afghanistan this year
UK
‘Too few south Asian faces in TV adverts’
UK
‘Double jabbed people spread Covid as much as un-jabbed’
News
‘Ethnic minority kidney transplant patients waiting for organs’
INDIA
EXCLUSIVE: UK-Asian engineer hopes to empower women with off-grid, low cost washing machine
Eastern Eye

Videos

Lara Dutta on BellBottom, her transformation to play Indira Gandhi,…
Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sharma says finance plan being worked out for developing countries
Gurkha veterans call off hunger strike as UK government agrees…
Chopra’s gold removed huge mental block: AFI chief Sumariwalla
Taliban takeover will inspire terrorists, warns UK defence secretary Ben…
Sharia law around the world
Pfizer Covid jab declines faster than AstraZeneca: study