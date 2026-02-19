Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Zuckerberg denies targeting teens; court presents his 'bring them in as tweens' memo

Meta chief confronts damaging internal documents showing executives prioritised teen users while denying company pursued underage audiences

Mark Zuckerberg court case

Meta continues to deny the lawsuits fairly represent its commitment to child safety

Getty Images
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseFeb 19, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Mark Zuckerberg denied Meta targeted children on Facebook and Instagram despite internal documents suggesting teens were a key priority .
  • A 20-year-old woman known as KGM claims she started using Instagram aged nine and became addicted.
  • The case has been compared to the Big Tobacco trials of the 1990s, with hundreds of families and schools suing Meta, Google, TikTok and Snapchat.
Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg took to the witness stand in Los Angeles this week, flatly denying that his company's apps deliberately targeted children.
Testifying in a landmark trial in California, he told the jury that Meta does not allow children under 13 on Facebook or Instagram, and insisted the company had worked to remove underage accounts from its platforms.

However, Zuckerberg faced a series of uncomfortable confrontations as the claimant's lawyer, Mark Lanier, presented internal company documents that appeared to tell a very different story.

Damaging documents emerge

One internal Instagram presentation shown to the court read "If we want to win big with teens, we must bring them in as tweens." A 2017 executive email stated plainly that "Mark has decided the top priority for the company is teens."

Separately, emails from 2014 and 2015 showed Zuckerberg himself setting targets to increase time spent on the app by double-digit percentages, directly contradicting his 2024 congressional testimony.

Zuckerberg pushed back against each piece of evidence, saying his earlier remarks to Congress were accurate and that Lanier was "mischaracterising" his words.

He acknowledged Meta previously used time-spent goals but said the company had since changed its approach.

Human cost highlighted

Central to the trial is the case of KGM, a 20-year-old who claims she began using YouTube at six and Instagram at nine, developing a serious addiction that damaged her mental health.

Lanier dramatically unfurled a large banner of thousands of selfies KGM had posted during her adolescence, asking Zuckerberg directly: "You expect a nine-year-old to read all of the fine print?"

Before the trial began, both TikTok and Snapchat settled for undisclosed amounts. Meta continues to deny the lawsuits fairly represent its commitment to child safety, pointing to measures such as teen accounts with stricter privacy settings and content limits.

lawsuitmark zuckerbergchild safetymental healthsocial media addictioncalifornia trial

Related News

Beyond electricity bills: Hidden ways UK homes can take charge of energy use
Tech

Beyond electricity bills: Hidden ways UK homes can take charge of energy use

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us