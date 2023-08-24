Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 24, 2023
Yash undergoes look tests as Ravana for Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’

If reports are to be believed, Ranbir Kapoor is set to play Ram in the high-profile film.

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, KGF star Yash has undergone multiple look tests as Ravana for filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s yet-to-be-announced mythological drama Ramayana.

If reports are to be believed, Ranbir Kapoor is set to play Ram in the high-profile film. As far as the role of Sita is concerned, no actress has officially been approached for the same and the makers may take a few months before zeroing on any name.

“Nitesh Tiwari, Madhu Mantena, and Namit Malhotra are working slowly and super steady towards the big project Ramayana. The makers are in no hurry and taking enough time before every step they finalize. There were speculations about Ranbir Kapoor which is true. But no actress has ever been approached for any role in Ramayana. In fact, the film has not yet reached the stage where they offer Sita’s role to anyone. Nobody has been approached yet for the role of Sita,” a source close to the development informs.

The source further adds, “They are just working on Ravana and for that, Yash has undergone multiple look tests recently. The finalisation of Yash is yet to be decided. The casting of Sita and Hanuman will take some time, a few months for sure. The makers do not want any stone unturned. They want to make a solid project and they are okay spending a few years for the same.”

The source concluded by saying, “Nitesh Tiwari took 2 years for Dangal as well. He is a dedicated director and takes his own time to finish the good product.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

