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Xbox sign-in outage hits gamers worldwide: How to access games offline

Some players may still be able to access downloaded games through Offline Mode

Xbox sign-in outage hits gamers worldwide: How to access games offline

Thousands of Xbox users have reported issues accessing the Xbox network

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 12, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Xbox users around the world reported problems signing into their accounts.
  • The outage affected access to digital games, multiplayer services and social features.
  • Microsoft acknowledged the disruption and said engineers were investigating.
  • Some players may still be able to access downloaded games through Offline Mode.

Why are Xbox users unable to sign in?

Thousands of Xbox players were left frustrated after a widespread outage disrupted access to Microsoft's gaming network.

Users reported being unable to sign into their accounts, with many encountering errors when attempting to verify ownership of digital purchases. Microsoft acknowledged the issue through its support channels, confirming that some users were experiencing problems logging into the Xbox network.

Reports emerged from multiple regions, suggesting the disruption was affecting players worldwide.

Which Xbox services are affected?

The outage appears to have impacted several core services, including account authentication, multiplayer gaming and access to digitally purchased content.

Some users also reported difficulties using party chat, messaging and other online features. Because many modern Xbox titles rely on online verification, even players attempting to launch single-player games found themselves unable to access content they had already downloaded.

The disruption quickly sparked reaction across social media, with gamers voicing frustration over losing access to games and services.

Can you still play games while Xbox is down?

In some cases, yes.

Players with downloaded games may still be able to access compatible titles by switching their consoles to Offline Mode. However, games that depend on online authentication, cloud services or multiplayer connectivity are likely to remain unavailable until the network issues are resolved.

Since the outage appears to be linked to Microsoft's servers, restarting a console or home internet connection is unlikely to fix the problem.

How do you access Xbox games offline?

Players can try enabling Offline Mode by following these steps:

  1. Press the Xbox button on the controller.
  2. Select Profile & System.
  3. Open Settings.
  4. Choose General.
  5. Select Network Settings.
  6. Click Go Offline.

This may allow access to downloaded games that do not require an active internet connection.

When will Xbox services return?

Microsoft has not provided a timeframe for a full restoration of services.

While major gaming network outages are typically resolved within hours, the company has so far only confirmed that its engineers are investigating the problem. Players are being encouraged to follow official Xbox support channels for updates.

For now, many gamers remain unable to access their accounts, digital libraries and online services as Microsoft works to restore normal service.

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