Picture of grieving Gazan woman wins World Press Photo Award 2024

The World Press Photo Contest portrays war, migration, and devastation with little signs of optimism.

By: Vibhuti Pathak

The winners of the 67th annual World Press Photo Contest have been announced. Handpicked from a staggering pool of over 61,000 submissions spanning across 130 nations, these captivating images serve as a poignant reflection of the pressing narratives shaping our world today.

Covering a spectrum of issues including conflicts, climate crises, migration, and political upheavals, these photographs encapsulate the essence of our era’s most pivotal events.

The four global winners are:

World Press Photo of the Year: “A Palestinian Woman Embraces the Body of Her Niece” by Mohammed Salem (Palestine, Reuters).

The photo of the year category was won by Reuters Mohammed Salem journalist, the image captures a woman cradling her dead niece who was killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. It depicts Inas Abu Maamar grieving over Saly’s body in a Khan Younis morgue.

The image reflects the toll of the conflict, highlighting civilian casualties amid Israeli-Hamas tensions. The jury emphasises the need to confront desensitisation to human suffering and condemns the futility of war. Salem hopes the recognition raises awareness of war’s human cost, particularly on children. Gaza’s health ministry reports thousands of casualties, with a significant portion being women and children.

World Press Photo Story of the Year: “Valim-babena” by Lee-Ann Olwage (South Africa, for GEO)

Among the winning images is a captivating black-and-white photograph capturing a man in mid-step as he daringly moves between moving train cars in Piedras Negras.

World Press Photo Long-Term Project Award: “The Two Walls” by Alejandro Cegarra (Venezuela, The New York Times/Bloomberg).

World Press Photo Open Format Award: “War Is Personal” by Julia Kochetova (Ukraine).

These images and stories, selected by an independent jury, highlight the critical need for press freedom and document the realities of our world with courage and integrity.

The winners will participate in a program of events in Amsterdam from May 22 to 25, including workshops, networking, and an awards celebration, culminating in The Stories That Matter talks program.