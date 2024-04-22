  • Monday, April 22, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Picture of grieving Gazan woman wins World Press Photo Award 2024

The World Press Photo Contest portrays war, migration, and devastation with little signs of optimism.

These images and stories, selected by an independent jury, highlight the critical need for press freedom and document the realities of our world with courage and integrity. (Photo credit: www.worldpressphoto.org)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

The winners of the 67th annual World Press Photo Contest have been announced. Handpicked from a staggering pool of over 61,000 submissions spanning across 130 nations, these captivating images serve as a poignant reflection of the pressing narratives shaping our world today.

Covering a spectrum of issues including conflicts, climate crises, migration, and political upheavals, these photographs encapsulate the essence of our era’s most pivotal events.

The four global winners are:

World Press Photo of the Year: “A Palestinian Woman Embraces the Body of Her Niece” by Mohammed Salem (Palestine, Reuters).

The photo of the year category was won by Reuters Mohammed Salem journalist, the image captures a woman cradling her dead niece who was killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. It depicts Inas Abu Maamar grieving over Saly’s body in a Khan Younis morgue.

The image reflects the toll of the conflict, highlighting civilian casualties amid Israeli-Hamas tensions. The jury emphasises the need to confront desensitisation to human suffering and condemns the futility of war. Salem hopes the recognition raises awareness of war’s human cost, particularly on children. Gaza’s health ministry reports thousands of casualties, with a significant portion being women and children.

World Press Photo Story of the Year: “Valim-babena” by Lee-Ann Olwage (South Africa, for GEO)

A migrant walks atop ‘The Beast.’ Migrants and asylum seekers lacking the financial resources to pay a smuggler often resort to using cargo trains to reach the US border. (Photo credit: @worldpressphoto)

Among the winning images is a captivating black-and-white photograph capturing a man in mid-step as he daringly moves between moving train cars in Piedras Negras.

World Press Photo Long-Term Project Award: “The Two Walls” by Alejandro Cegarra (Venezuela, The New York Times/Bloomberg).

World Press Photo Open Format Award: “War Is Personal” by Julia Kochetova (Ukraine).

These images and stories, selected by an independent jury, highlight the critical need for press freedom and document the realities of our world with courage and integrity.

The winners will participate in a program of events in Amsterdam from May 22 to 25, including workshops, networking, and an awards celebration, culminating in The Stories That Matter talks program.

Related Stories

News
Masala row: Regulator to inspect spices sold in India
News
Nottingham attacks: Killer’s sentence review date set for 8 May
News
Ambani’s youngest son to tie the knot in Stoke Park Estate, London, in July
News
Spray paint art on Hebden Bridge pastures to observe Earth Day
News
Brighton to hold annual event honouring Indian world war soldiers
News
Milk federation from India to sponsor Ireland, Scotland cricket teams
News
Young people are forgetting value of free speech: Salman Rushdie
News
Bollywood deepfakes fuel AI election meddling fears in India
News
G7 pushes for free and open Indo-Pacific region
News
Climate watchdog chief criticises Sunak’s ‘backward’ steps
News
Mayoral candidate wants to run London like a ‘seasoned CEO’
News
EU’s youth mobility scheme offer rejected

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW