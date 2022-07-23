Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 23, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Woman lay dead unnoticed in her flat for more than two years but landlord received rent regularly

Her housing association did not join the dots though there was no response when gas supply to her house was cut off

Representative image (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

An elderly woman lay dead unnoticed in a London flat for more than two years but her landlord received rent all along.

Met Police found the skeletal remains of Sheila Seleoane in February this year after receiving a phone call from a neighbour, an inquest heard.

The force believes the 61-year-old woman died in 2019 but nobody suspected it though there was no response when the gas supply to her flat was cut off during a check. Peabody, the housing association, said it “did not join the dots”.

As she could not make timely payment of her rent previously, she submitted an application to ensure that the periodic payment was made out of her benefits. This meant the landlord kept getting the rent although she passed away.

Three neighbours had reported her missing in 2020 but officers did not find sufficient reasons to force their way into her flat then.

In February this year, police found her skeletal remains in the recovery position. The balcony door of her house was open and the heating was turned off, suggesting she must have died during summer. The best-before date on the food found in her fridge indicated she died in August 2019. There were no signs that the house was burgled.

Detective Sergeant Scott Fisher told the inquest that he was called to the flat on February 18, 2022, when police found Seleoane’s body.

“In the doorway across the threshold were the remains of what we now know was Sheila Seleoane. I would describe her as lying in the recovery position used in first aid. They were skeletal remains” Fisher said.

“She had on what I imagine once was blue pyjamas and a white top and she was lying with her head towards the door on her right shoulder.”

He said the soiled clothing found in her bathroom and the presence of various medications in the flat pointed to her health issues.

“In my opinion, she passed around August 2019… The prescription medication ended around the summer of 2019. There was a receipt in her bag for a shop from August 2019,” the detective sergeant said.

“When looking in the fridge, the shortest shelf life was a dessert which was partially eaten and that’s approximately August 2019.”

Assistant coroner Dr Julian Morris said, “any death is sad, but to lie undetected for all likelihood for over two years is difficult to fathom in 2022.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
London mayor Sadiq Khan wants the city to host the Olympics again
News
Rishi Sunak to put government on crisis footing from ‘day one’
News
UK’s Tories vaunt diversity in race for next PM
News
Dutch moots ‘absurd’ plan to house refugees on cruise ships
News
UK cybersecurity chiefs endorse scanning of phones for child abuse pictures
News
Want to heighten your experience of eating? Ditch your manners and eat with your mouth…
News
Rushed back from US last December to stop Britain from ‘sleepwalking into a…
HEADLINE STORY
3,500 jobs at stake as Tata Group seeks £1.5bn in subsidies to switch…
News
Girls as young as EIGHT hitting puberty and childhood obesity is to blame!
News
Saudi arrested after Israeli reporter sneaks into Mecca, sparking worldwide outrage
News
EXPLAINER-Luton Airport runway meltdown shows airports vulnerable to climate change
News
Sunak warns Truss an election risk as UK PM race enters new phase
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Woman lay dead unnoticed in her flat for more than…
U.K. Parliament panel warns against rushing India FTA to meet…
Taliban tortures Afghanistan’s Youtubers Ajmal Haqiqi and his team for…
Salman Khan meets Mumbai top cop; applies for weapon license
WWE chief Vince McMohan to retire amid probe into ‘hush…
Brave and Unapologetic: Bollywood applauds Ranveer as he goes naked…