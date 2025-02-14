Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Win tickets to Mythili Prakash’s stunning dance show

Win tickets to Mythili Prakash’s stunning dance show

Mythili Prakash

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 14, 2025

EASTERN EYE readers have the chance to win a pair of tickets to watch Bharatnatyam dancer Mythili Prakash perform at Sadler’s Wells East in Stratford, London, later this month.

In the new show titled She’s auspicious, Prakash explores the relationship between femininity and purity, according to the programme website.

Prakash is a regular collaborator of acclaimed dancer Akram Khan.

There are five pairs of tickets up for grabs.

To request a pair, please email Daksha Ganatra on Daksha. ganatra@Amg.biz no later than Tuesday (18), with the subject line – Reader Offer Sadler’s Wells.

Please mention your full name and a daytime contact number. This prize is available only for performances between February 28 and March 2 at Sadler’s Wells East and is not exchangeable for another show.

For more details click here.

indian dance in ukshe’s auspiciousmythili prakash

Related News

Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori breaking up after the viral Grammys stunt?
Entertainment

Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori breaking up after the viral Grammys stunt?

Man found guilty of rape and murder of Irish backpacker in India
News

Man found guilty of rape and murder of Irish backpacker in India

Prudential to list Indian asset management venture
Business

Prudential to list Indian asset management venture

Alderman Alastair King
News

Lord Mayor of London to visit India for trade talks

More For You

Strategies for Successful Picks at Ellis Park
Image by dreamtemp from Pixabay

Strategies for Successful Picks at Ellis Park

Ellis Park may not be as high-profile as some of the biggest racing venues, but it offers a unique challenge for those who take horse racing seriously. The track conditions, horse performances, and betting patterns here all have distinct characteristics that set it apart.

Winning at Ellis Park isn’t just about luck. It’s about reading the right signals and making informed decisions.

Keep ReadingShow less
How to Make Packaging Part of Your Marketing Strategy

How to Make Packaging Part of Your Marketing Strategy

Packaging is more than just a way to protect products. It’s a powerful marketing tool that can elevate your brand and attract customers. Businesses often underestimate how much of an impact good packaging has on their image and sales. Done right, it can leave a lasting impression, boost brand recognition, and even influence buying decisions. Here's how you can make packaging a core part of your marketing strategy.

1. Reflect Your Brand Identity

Your packaging should tell your brand’s story. Consider the colours, fonts, and design elements you use. They should align with your company’s personality and values. For example, a luxury brand might choose sleek, minimalist designs with muted tones, while a fun, youthful brand could opt for bright colours and playful patterns.

Keep ReadingShow less
Beyond Vegas: Exploring Global Online Casino Game Trends

Beyond Vegas: Exploring Global Online Casino Game Trends

The world of casinos is often synonymous with the bright lights and excitement of Las Vegas. However, the global landscape of gambling is far more diverse, with casino trends spreading across continents and influencing gaming experiences in unexpected ways. While Vegas remains a hub of innovation, there's a whole world of unique casino trends emerging in various regions. From new game types to changing player preferences, global casino game trends are shaping the industry in ways that go beyond the iconic Strip. In this article, we’ll explore the latest developments in international casino gaming, uncovering what’s making waves from Asia to Europe and beyond.

The Evolution of Casino Gaming Worldwide

Casino gaming has been a staple of entertainment for centuries, but in recent years, there’s been a significant shift in how games are designed, played, and enjoyed. While traditional table games like blackjack, poker, and roulette still hold a special place in casinos worldwide, the digital age has introduced a range of new experiences. The rise of online gambling and mobile gaming has made it easier than ever to access casino games, leading to global trends that reflect a blend of modern technology and traditional gaming on https://lbsinsight.com/online-casino-malaysia/.

Keep ReadingShow less
Why Modern Eyecare Professionals Trust Glasson?

Why Modern Eyecare Professionals Trust Glasson?

The eyecare industry is evolving rapidly. Clients today demand not only high-quality care but also convenience, personalization, and seamless communication throughout their journey. Managing these expectations while running a busy practice can be challenging. Enter Glasson.app, a platform designed to simplify operations, connect with clients, and drive growth.

Here’s why modern eyecare professionals trust Glasson to enhance their practices and meet the demands of today’s clients.

Keep ReadingShow less
Embark on a soaring career with BAE Systems

Embark on a soaring career with BAE Systems

YUSUF, 22, is a third-year manufacturing technician apprentice at BAE Systems in Lancashire, working on military aircraft programmes.

“My favourite thing about my apprenticeship is the variety. I’m training to become a Level 4 manufacturing technician, which allows me to be incredibly hands-on with the aircraft we’re developing, as well as having an office-based role focused on problem-solving.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc