Win tickets to Mythili Prakash’s stunning dance show

EASTERN EYE readers have the chance to win a pair of tickets to watch Bharatnatyam dancer Mythili Prakash perform at Sadler’s Wells East in Stratford, London, later this month.
In the new show titled She’s auspicious, Prakash explores the relationship between femininity and purity, according to the programme website.
Prakash is a regular collaborator of acclaimed dancer Akram Khan.
There are five pairs of tickets up for grabs.
To request a pair, please email Daksha Ganatra on Daksha. ganatra@Amg.biz no later than Tuesday (18), with the subject line – Reader Offer Sadler’s Wells.
Please mention your full name and a daytime contact number. This prize is available only for performances between February 28 and March 2 at Sadler’s Wells East and is not exchangeable for another show.
For more details click here.