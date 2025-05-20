William Goodge claims record for fastest run across Australia

British endurance runner William Goodge has claimed a new world record after completing a run across Australia in just 35 days, covering a distance of approximately 3,800km.

The 31-year-old athlete began his journey on 15 April from Cottesloe Beach in Perth and reached Bondi Beach in Sydney on 20 May. If verified, his run would set a new record for the fastest-ever crossing of Australia on foot, surpassing the previous record of 39 days set by Chris Turnbull in 2023.

Goodge’s support team said he ran close to 100km a day—the equivalent of two-and-a-half marathons—across challenging terrain, including the remote and arid Nullarbor Plain. The run is yet to be officially verified by Guinness World Records.

Originally from Bedfordshire, William Goodge began running marathons following the death of his mother, Amanda, from cancer in 2018. His transcontinental run aimed to raise funds for cancer charities in the UK, US, and Australia.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast a day after completing the run, Goodge described the experience as "the toughest thing I've ever done". He battled physical and mental strain throughout the 35 days, losing several toenails, suffering from rotting feet, and experiencing bone pain severe enough to cause hallucinations.

“It was full-on from start to finish,” he said, highlighting the early days and the crossing of the Nullarbor as particularly gruelling. Despite the conditions, he said he was “feeling very comfortable” after finishing.

Upon completing the journey, William Goodge placed flowers on the sand at Bondi Beach in memory of his late mother. “She was the most special person in my life,” he told Guardian Australia. “She would be proud of everything I’ve done—she’d also be concerned.”

Goodge credited his mother’s strength during her illness as motivation to keep going. “In the moments where it's tough, I think back to those times. I think about the woman she was, how she handled herself, and how she supported me,” he said in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

During the run, Goodge said he encountered much of Australia’s iconic landscape and wildlife, though many animals were seen as roadkill along his path.

Questions have been raised within the running community regarding the accuracy of tracking data during the run. Some observers pointed to inconsistencies in his speed and heart rate records. However, Goodge’s agent told Canadian Running that he "stands by his record keeping" and maintained that “he is taking every single step”.

William Goodge also claims the title of the fastest British man to run across the United States, completing a 55-day run from Los Angeles to New York in a previous endurance challenge.