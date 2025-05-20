Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

William Goodge claims record for fastest run across Australia

The 31-year-old athlete began his journey on 15 April from Cottesloe Beach in Perth

Goodge Sets Australia Run Record

Goodge’s support team said he ran close to 100km a day

EPA
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 20, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

British endurance runner William Goodge has claimed a new world record after completing a run across Australia in just 35 days, covering a distance of approximately 3,800km.

The 31-year-old athlete began his journey on 15 April from Cottesloe Beach in Perth and reached Bondi Beach in Sydney on 20 May. If verified, his run would set a new record for the fastest-ever crossing of Australia on foot, surpassing the previous record of 39 days set by Chris Turnbull in 2023.

Goodge’s support team said he ran close to 100km a day—the equivalent of two-and-a-half marathons—across challenging terrain, including the remote and arid Nullarbor Plain. The run is yet to be officially verified by Guinness World Records.

Originally from Bedfordshire, William Goodge began running marathons following the death of his mother, Amanda, from cancer in 2018. His transcontinental run aimed to raise funds for cancer charities in the UK, US, and Australia.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast a day after completing the run, Goodge described the experience as "the toughest thing I've ever done". He battled physical and mental strain throughout the 35 days, losing several toenails, suffering from rotting feet, and experiencing bone pain severe enough to cause hallucinations.

“It was full-on from start to finish,” he said, highlighting the early days and the crossing of the Nullarbor as particularly gruelling. Despite the conditions, he said he was “feeling very comfortable” after finishing.

Upon completing the journey, William Goodge placed flowers on the sand at Bondi Beach in memory of his late mother. “She was the most special person in my life,” he told Guardian Australia. “She would be proud of everything I’ve done—she’d also be concerned.”

Goodge credited his mother’s strength during her illness as motivation to keep going. “In the moments where it's tough, I think back to those times. I think about the woman she was, how she handled herself, and how she supported me,” he said in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

During the run, Goodge said he encountered much of Australia’s iconic landscape and wildlife, though many animals were seen as roadkill along his path.

Questions have been raised within the running community regarding the accuracy of tracking data during the run. Some observers pointed to inconsistencies in his speed and heart rate records. However, Goodge’s agent told Canadian Running that he "stands by his record keeping" and maintained that “he is taking every single step”.

William Goodge also claims the title of the fastest British man to run across the United States, completing a 55-day run from Los Angeles to New York in a previous endurance challenge.

800kmbbc breakfastbedfordshirebritish endurance runnercancer charitiesguinness world recordssydneysydney morning heraldworld recordwilliam goodge

Related News

Taylor Swift
TV

Taylor Swift’s ‘Look what you made me do’ debuts in a pivotal episode of 'The Handmaid’s Tale'

Peppa Pig
TV

After 20 years, Peppa Pig welcomes baby sister in a royal-inspired family update

Bharatanatyam
UK Events

Weekly Dance Classes in Northolt

UK-EU-deal-Getty
Business

Key points of the new UK–EU agreement

More For You

Battlefront 3

'Star Wars Battlefront 2' was met with controversy at the time due to its use of loot boxes

Comicbook

Battlefront 3 demand grows as Andor finale boosts Battlefront 2 player numbers

Star Wars Battlefront 2 has experienced a significant resurgence in popularity, nearly eight years after its original release. The renewed interest follows the conclusion of Andor’s second season and the annual May the 4th celebrations, both of which appear to have reignited enthusiasm among fans for the multiplayer title.

Originally launched in 2017 by EA and DICE, Star Wars Battlefront 2 was met with controversy at the time due to its use of loot boxes, which drew widespread criticism. Despite the rocky start, the game was praised for its expansive content, covering all eras of the Star Wars universe—from the original trilogy to the prequels and sequel series. The game received substantial post-launch support for several years, introducing new characters, maps and modes, before official updates ceased in 2020.

Keep ReadingShow less
Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek reached his fifty in 18 balls, hitting five sixes including three in a row off Ravi Bishnoi. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Abhishek Sharma knock ends Lucknow's IPL playoff hopes

ABHISHEK SHARMA scored 59 off 20 balls to help Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets on Monday, ending Lucknow’s chances of making the IPL playoffs.

Chasing 206 for victory, Abhishek set the tone with an innings that included four fours and six sixes. Hyderabad reached the target with 10 balls remaining in Lucknow.

Keep ReadingShow less
GTA 6

GTA 6 is poised to amplify that legacy on an even larger scale

Rockstar Games

7 reasons 'GTA 6' could be the most ambitious entertainment project ever

Grand Theft Auto VI is not just another video game. With Rockstar Games at the helm and years of development behind it, the upcoming title is shaping up to be one of the most expansive and bold undertakings in entertainment history. Here are seven reasons why GTA 6 could become the most ambitious entertainment project ever.

1. Rockstar’s pursuit of ‘perfection’

Keep ReadingShow less
Sai Sudharsan

Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan celebrates after scoring a century against Delhi Capitals. (Photo: Getty Images)

IPL resumes with wins for Gujarat and Punjab, three teams into playoffs

THE INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE (IPL) resumed on Sunday with Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans securing victories, confirming their places in the playoffs along with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets in the second match of the day, with unbeaten innings from Sai Sudharsan (108) and captain Shubman Gill (93), to confirm their playoff spot.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rain spoils IPL restart, dampens tribute to Kohli

Fans pay tribute to Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli by wearing white shirts after he announced his retirement from Test cricket REUTERS/Stringer

Rain spoils IPL restart, dampens tribute to Kohli

RAIN forced a washout in IPL's restart on Saturday (17) with holders Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out of the play-off race as they shared one point each with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The T20 tournament resumed at Benglauru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium but unrelenting rain kept the players off the field and the match was eventually abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc