Why Modern Eyecare Professionals Trust Glasson?

Eastern Eye Staff
By Eastern Eye StaffJan 24, 2025
The eyecare industry is evolving rapidly. Clients today demand not only high-quality care but also convenience, personalization, and seamless communication throughout their journey. Managing these expectations while running a busy practice can be challenging. Enter Glasson.app, a platform designed to simplify operations, connect with clients, and drive growth.

Here’s why modern eyecare professionals trust Glasson to enhance their practices and meet the demands of today’s clients.

Streamlining Client Communication

Effective communication is the backbone of a successful practice, and Glasson takes it to the next level. With its automated email and SMS messaging system, it’s easy for eyecare professionals to stay connected with clients.

Automated Reminders: Glasson sends appointment reminders, follow-up messages, and notifications about ready orders, ensuring clients are always in the loop.
Increased Engagement: Studies show that 85% of clients appreciate text reminders when their eyeglasses are ready for pickup, and businesses that engage via text see a 75% increase in client engagement.
Stronger Relationships: By automating these key communications, Glasson helps reduce no-shows and fosters stronger relationships.

With Glasson, staying connected with your clients is easier than ever.

Simplifying Marketing Campaigns

Marketing doesn’t need to be complex. Glasson offers tools that simplify the creation of effective campaigns, enabling eyecare professionals to reach their clients with targeted, impactful messages.

Easily Manage Campaigns: Announce special promotions, celebrate milestones, or share exclusive discounts with just a few clicks.
Drive Client Loyalty: Create offers that encourage repeat visits, helping you build long-term relationships with your clients.
All-in-One Platform: No need for external marketing software—manage everything from client communication to campaign execution in one place.

Glasson makes it easier to run meaningful marketing campaigns that resonate with your clients.

Leveraging the Power of Mobile Communication

Today, almost everything is mobile first, and your clients are likely checking their phones regularly. Glasson takes advantage of this trend by offering tools that send timely, relevant messages directly to their devices.

Timely Communication: Whether it’s a reminder to pick up an order or an update about a new promotion, these small touchpoints enhance client satisfaction.
Bulk Messaging: Glasson makes it easy to reach multiple clients at once, saving time and ensuring your messages are delivered consistently.
Improved Client Loyalty: By staying top of mind with mobile communication, you increase the likelihood of repeat visits and long-term client retention.

Glasson.app ensures you’re always connected with your clients, no matter where they are.

Centralizing Business Operations

Glasson is more than just a communication tool—it’s a full business management solution. The platform centralizes critical functions, making it easier for you to manage every aspect of your practice.

Client Record Management: Easily store and access patient information, improving workflow and client service.
Appointment Scheduling: Simplify the booking process and reduce administrative work, so you can focus more on patient care.
Order Tracking: Stay on top of client orders, ensuring they’re notified when their eyeglasses are ready for pickup.

This centralized approach helps you streamline operations and minimize the need for multiple systems, freeing you up to focus on what really matters—your clients.

Enhancing Efficiency with Automation

Automation is at the core of Glasson’s value proposition. By automating essential tasks, you can save time and improve the client experience.

Pre-designed Templates: Glasson offers customizable SMS and email templates, enabling personalized communication without the time commitment.
Ready Order Notifications: Automated notifications let clients know when their eyeglasses are ready for pickup, reducing the need for follow-up calls.
Professional Branding: Glasson’s Premium SMS feature allows you to display your practice’s name in messages, creating a polished, professional image.

By automating these tasks, Glasson helps your practice run more efficiently while maintaining a personal touch.

Future-Proofing Your Practice

The eyecare industry is constantly evolving, and staying ahead requires forward-thinking solutions. Glasson is built to grow with your practice, offering scalable tools that adapt to your unique needs.

Advanced Marketing Tools: Glasson provides the tools you need to drive client engagement and optimize your marketing efforts.
Customizable Workflows: Tailor Glasson’s features to fit your business model, ensuring that the platform works the way you do.
Data-Driven Insights: Access real-time insights that help you make informed, data-driven decisions about your practice.

Try Glasson Risk-Free

Still unsure if it's right for you? Try Glasson.app’s 7-day free trial, giving you full access to its features. Experience firsthand how it can transform your operations, improve client communication, and streamline your workflow.

